New Law Aims to Curb RV Encampments in San Francisco, Offer Housing Solutions

By Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor Daniel Lurie on Tuesday signed new legislation aimed at addressing vehicular homelessness in San Francisco, pairing expanded housing options and outreach efforts with citywide parking restrictions and enforcement. The legislation, part of Lurie’s broader “Breaking the Cycle” plan, was co-sponsored by several supervisors and developed with input from the city’s Large Vehicle Task Force.

The new law will implement a 24/7, two-hour parking restriction for large vehicles across San Francisco, while offering permanent or interim housing to people currently living in RVs or other large vehicles. According to the mayor’s office, $13 million has been allocated over two fiscal years to support rapid rehousing subsidies, a large vehicle buyback program, and implementation of the law through coordinated outreach and enforcement efforts.

The city’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH) will lead specialized outreach to RV residents, and a new “Large Vehicle Refuge Permit” will be available for those who are actively engaged in services and seeking housing. Vehicles without a valid permit will be subject to citation and potential towing. Full policy details can be found here.

“No child should have to grow up in a vehicle. This law is about offering real pathways to housing and services-built on dignity, not punishment.” – Supervisor Myrna Melgar

Mayor Lurie said the legislation is a response to the dual concerns of those living in vehicles and those affected by RV encampments in their neighborhoods.

“As we’ve worked on this legislation, I kept coming back to parents,” Lurie said. “The parents living in vehicles deserve real options for raising their kids safely and with dignity. And the parents trying to walk down the street with their family deserve sidewalks that are clean, safe, and accessible. The legislation I am signing today delivers that—combining compassion with accountability, creating a clear path to permanent housing, and giving our city the tools to improve the quality of life for all San Franciscans.”

Supervisor Myrna Melgar said, “No child should have to grow up in a vehicle. This law is about offering real pathways to housing and services—built on dignity, not punishment. It’s a long-overdue, citywide approach to help families stabilize their lives and reclaim a sense of home.”

Board of Supervisors President Rafael Mandelman emphasized the need to end RV encampments while offering a humane alternative.

“For far too long, neighborhoods across San Francisco have borne the impacts of unregulated RV encampments—illegal dumping, blocked sidewalks, and public safety concerns,” Mandelman said. “This legislation creates a humane pathway for current RV residents to find stable housing, while making it clear that new RV encampments will not be allowed and our streets will not continue to serve as shelter of last resort.”

Supervisor Matt Dorsey echoed the public health and safety rationale for the law.

“San Francisco’s RV ban legislation is a necessary step toward addressing the growing public health and safety concerns around vehicle encampments—including in District 6, where we’ve seen a significant increase in RV dwellings,” Dorsey said. “No one should have to live in a vehicle on our streets. This policy isn’t about punishment—it’s about helping people transition out of unsafe, unstable conditions and into the safe, healthy, and supportive housing they deserve.”

A May 2025 survey by the city’s Healthy Streets Operation Center found 501 large vehicles parked on city streets, 437 of which were used as dwellings. Implementation of the law will begin in high-impact areas with coordinated operations led by the Department of Emergency Management and neighborhood-based street teams.

Additional partners in the policy rollout include the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA), San Francisco Police Department, San Francisco Sheriff’s Office, Department of Public Health, and other city agencies. HSH will lead direct engagement with RV residents, while SFMTA and SFPD will support enforcement and vehicle towing where necessary.

The legislation builds on Mayor Lurie’s broader Breaking the Cycle strategy, which includes launching a stabilization center, expanding recovery and treatment services, and forming public-private partnerships to clean commercial corridors. The mayor recently announced a $37.5 million private fund to support homelessness and behavioral health initiatives.

