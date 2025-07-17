Housing Reform Bill SB 79 Gains Momentum in Assembly

SACRAMENTO, CA — A key housing reform bill that would legalize multi-family housing near public transit took a major step forward Tuesday as Senate Bill 79 passed out of the Assembly Local Government Committee. The bill, authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, aims to address California’s severe housing shortage by allowing more residential development around train stations and rapid bus lines, where such housing is often currently banned.

The measure has been championed by pro-housing groups including California YIMBY, which praised the vote as a landmark victory for those advocating for affordability, climate-conscious planning, and equitable access to housing.

“Today is a landmark moment — for California, for the YIMBY movement, and for everyone fighting to keep the California Dream alive,” said Brian Hanlon, CEO of California YIMBY, in a statement. “With the Assembly Local Government Committee advancing SB 79, the Legislature just brought us one big step closer to making California more affordable for everyone.”

SB 79 proposes a framework to make it legal to build multi-family homes near transit stops, adjusting allowable density based on the distance from transit, the type and frequency of service, and the strength of the surrounding infrastructure. Its provisions would override local zoning codes that currently prohibit this kind of housing, particularly in high-opportunity areas where demand is high but supply is artificially restricted.

Supporters of the bill say these bans on new housing near transit not only drive up housing costs but also exacerbate traffic congestion, limit transit ridership, and work against California’s climate and clean air goals. Despite billions of dollars in state and federal funding for transit, large swaths of land adjacent to major transit hubs remain zoned exclusively for low-density or single-family use.

“SB 79 is the product of seven years of listening, learning, and adapting,” Hanlon added. “We’ve worked with local and state leaders, community advocates, builders, and others to craft a smart, flexible policy that can work in communities across the state. This bill proves that we can tackle the housing crisis with both urgency and nuance.”

The bill has moved steadily through the Legislature this year. SB 79 was introduced on Jan. 15 and passed the Senate Housing Committee on April 22, the Senate Local Government Committee on April 30, and the Senate Appropriations Committee on May 23. It cleared the full Senate on June 3 with a 21-13 vote. On July 2, the bill passed the Assembly Housing Committee, and with Tuesday’s vote in the Assembly Local Government Committee, it now awaits further action on the Assembly floor.

If enacted, SB 79 would legalize increased housing density in areas currently off-limits to new development due to restrictive local zoning. For example, housing would be allowed within a half-mile radius of high-frequency transit corridors, including BART, Caltrain, LA Metro Rail, and rapid bus lines.

The legislation is part of a broader push in recent years by state lawmakers and housing advocates to streamline housing approvals, reduce local barriers to development, and align new housing with sustainability goals. It also represents an attempt to ensure that investments in public transportation are not undercut by housing scarcity or exclusionary land-use laws.

California YIMBY and other supporters argue that expanding housing near transit helps create walkable, accessible communities while simultaneously addressing environmental concerns and housing inequity. Critics, including some local governments and slow-growth advocates, have raised concerns about local control and neighborhood character, but those objections have largely failed to stall the bill’s progress this session.

According to Hanlon, the success of SB 79 would send a powerful signal that the state is serious about tackling its long-standing housing crisis with effective, evidence-based solutions.

“California’s housing affordability crisis demands bold leadership and practical reforms,” Hanlon said. “SB 79 offers a clear, achievable path forward. We urge the full Assembly to pass this bill and help California become a place where everyone has a chance to thrive.”

If SB 79 passes the Assembly floor in the coming weeks, it will move to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk for consideration. The governor has not publicly taken a position on the bill but has supported similar efforts to streamline housing development in recent years.

