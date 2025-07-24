Pamela Price Ulfiltered: Dangerous Decisions in DC & Oakland

In this episode, we take a deep dive into the pending confirmation and appointment of Emil Bove to the Third Circuit Court of Appeal. Senate Democrats tried to get in the way of Mr. Bove’s confirmation, and they failed. They walked out of the Senate confirmation hearing when Senate Republicans refused to allow testimony from a whistleblower about Mr. Bove’s directives on immigration.

Closer to home in Alameda County, former Alameda County DA Price walks listeners through how Detective Phong Tran’s misconduct was part of a massive corruption scandal in Oakland and debunks the ridiculous claims of Detective Tran’s attorneys that his prosecution is part of a “political playbook.”

