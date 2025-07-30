Court Watch: Judge Grants Diversion Extension for Unhoused Man in Burglary Case

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By Grace Roesgen

On July 29, 2025, in Department 17 of the San Francisco Hall of Justice, Judge Brian J. Stech approved the request of an appointed San Francisco public defender to extend diversion, in accordance with California Penal Code section 1001.95, for a currently unhoused man who was accused of attempted second-degree burglary.

In response, the district attorney stated that her office would not be opposed to diversion, but she wished to add the condition of a stay-away order, as the office had identified a matched conviction with the accused’s name and date of birth from 2020, which involved a break-in with a crowbar.

After hearing both the district attorney and the public defender, Judge Stech decided to offer diversion until Dec. 1, with the following conditions: no new arrests, abiding by the stay-away order from the location of the aforementioned incident with the crowbar, paying restitution, and possessing no burglary tools.

The public defender accepted the diversion extension offer. If the accused is compliant on all terms of diversion, which is likely considering his past obedience to court orders, the case will be dismissed on Dec. 1 at his next progress report.

