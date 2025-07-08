HELP US RAISE $10,000 FOR THE DAVIS VANGUARD

By Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group

“At a time when independent and local newsrooms are vanishing across the country, the Vanguard remains one of the few outlets committed to deep, sustained investigative journalism that holds power to account. We need your support now more than ever to continue exposing injustice, elevating unheard voices, and defending democratic values in our community.” — David Greenwald, Founder and Executive Director, Davis Vanguard

If you believe in democracy… If you believe in justice… If you believe that one voice can make a difference… Then we ask you, from wherever you are in the world, to stand with us today.

In an age where truth is too often drowned out by profit-driven media, one small but mighty newsroom continues to stand tall—fighting for justice, amplifying the silenced, and defending our democratic ideals. That newsroom is the Davis Vanguard. And today, it needs your help.

Approximately one month ago, I came up with the idea of asking 10,000 readers of the Davis Vanguard to donate $1.00 each or more in order to help us save this one-of-a-kind media source. I began contributing to the Davis Vanguard nearly two years ago. What drew me in was not just fearless journalism, but the community of activists, writers, and truth-seekers surrounding it.

I met David Greenwald and his beautiful family in 2021 at the Davis Vanguard Awards at the Darling Avery in downtown Sacramento (September 12, 2021). That night made something clear: The Vanguard isn’t just a news outlet. It’s a movement.

I took an Uber to the event with fellow journalist Robert J. Hansen. Robert has written a number of investigatory articles which expose serious problems within the California State Bar Association.

Attorney’s Clients Now on Hook for Millions of Dollars; CA State Bar Says It Will Respond to Records Request in Probe

Commentary: The State Bar of California Protects Attorneys, Not the Public

State Bar Complaint Filed, but Investigators ‘Dragging Their Feet’ After, Claims Attorney, Client Gets Nasty in Failed Business Deal

There were many amazing and influential people in attendance. I spoke with civil rights attorney, Pamela Price, and her partner, Antwon Cloird. I also spoke with and met for the first time in person Alameda County Chief Public Defender, Brendon Woods. That year, Jamilia Land and her husband, Samuel Brown, received an award for their unparalleled work that year in the realms of social justice and criminal justice reform. I also remember an exoneree from California’s infamous death row speaking at the event. Needless to say, the venue was packed to the gills with freedom fighters and those who support them.

EXPOSING INJUSTICE

From wrongful convictions to prosecutorial misconduct, the Vanguard has exposed the kinds of stories that powerful institutions often try to bury. It was this platform that elevated the case of Ajay Dev, a man fighting to overturn a wrongful conviction. It was here that Douglas “Chief” Stankewitz, California’s longest-serving death row inmate, found a national voice. And it was here that the unethical practices of prosecutors like San Francisco D.A. Brooke Jenkins were fearlessly reported.

These are not just headlines. These are lives. And this is what real journalism looks like.

ELEVATING UNHEARD VOICES

Perhaps most inspiring is the Vanguard’s commitment to the incarcerated. Through its Vanguard Incarcerated Press, this outlet mentors and publishes journalists behind prison walls—giving them the tools and the voice to report on conditions that few outside ever see.

One such voice is Kwaneta Harris, a brilliant writer incarcerated in Texas whose work has reached readers across the country. Thanks to the Vanguard, her story—and many others—are no longer hidden from the world.

DEFENDING DEMOCRATIC VALUES IN OUR COMMUNITY

The First Amendment isn’t just words on paper. It’s the right to tell the truth, challenge injustice, and stand up for those who can’t. The Vanguard does all of this every day. But now, it needs you.

With U.S. government threats to defund public media, and rising hostility toward independent outlets, the Vanguard’s mission is more essential—and more endangered—than ever before.

Ladies and gentlemen, $10,000 is not the end all, cure all for the Vanguard’s financial woes, but it is a proactive step in the right direction. I promise all of you if there wasn’t a desperate and crucial need at this time, we wouldn’t be asking. Won’t you consider donating to the Vanguard today?

Here are the various ways you can donate to this indispensable nonprofit media outlet:

🌍 Online: http://davisvanguard.org/donate

💵 Cash App: $DVanguard

💻 PayPal: info@davisvanguard.org

✉️ Mail a Check:

Davis Vanguard

221 G St, Ste 203

Davis, CA 95616

As is customary with all the articles I write, we leave you with this song and video:

The O’Jays – For The Love of Money (Official Audio)

Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group. For over 13 years, Malik has been a published journalist and news reporter focusing on criminal justice issues, conditions of confinement in jails and prisons, as well as hot-button political issues. You can reach him via email: mwashington@destination-freedom.org or email him directly by visiting www.sacsheriff.com, Keith Washington, #5383546. Sacramento County Main Jail.

Suggestions or leads on stories are always welcome.

