Trump Administration Defies Court Orders in One-Third of Immigration Lawsuits

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has allegedly defied court orders in a third of the lawsuits filed against it over immigration and federal funding disputes, reports an article from The Washington Post.

The plaintiffs involved in the lawsuits are concerned that the administration will not abide by court orders, including those issued by the U.S. Marshals Service. Judges worry that the administration’s reluctance and failure to turn over evidence, abide by court orders and provide accurate information will negatively impact the court’s authority, The Post explains.

Erez Reuveni, former acting deputy director of the Office of Immigration Litigation, accused Justice Department officials of willfully ignoring court orders. Reuveni “became aware of the plans of the DOJ leadership to resist court orders that would impede potentially illegal efforts to deport noncitizens, and further became aware of the details to execute those plans,” the whistleblower complaint explains.

The Washington Post states that legal experts are concerned that the current administration’s actions will undermine the judiciary’s role by testing “the boundaries of the law and Constitution.” While immigration cases have been the focus of the Trump administration’s resistance, the administration is also accused of opposing lawsuits related to the workforce and federal funding.

The Trump administration has accused judges of being partial, and President Trump himself has called them “radical left judges” who are attempting to “overrule the rightful powers of the president,” The Washington Post cites. The opposition between the Trump administration and judges was heightened during the heated dispute over Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s immigration status.

Abrego, who was held at a prison in El Salvador for about two months, was not intended to be deported, The Washington Post reports. However, the Trump administration ignored a court order preventing his removal to El Salvador. Abrego was released from the prison following the Supreme Court’s order for his release and new charges filed against him by prosecutors.

According to The Post, the order to prevent Abrego’s removal from the United States is not the only instance in which the Trump administration has directly defied judges. Chief U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg argued that the Trump administration disregarded his order to turn around deportation flights to El Salvador after issuing a restraining order under the Alien Enemies Act to prevent the removal of migrants.

The Trump administration ignored court orders by deporting migrants without due process and failing to return them to the U.S. The administration’s inability to follow court orders applies to federal funding as well. The administration defied court orders by cutting funding that provided legal representation to migrant minors who arrived in the U.S. without a guardian, The Washington Post reports.

Additionally, the Trump administration fired over 1,400 Consumer Financial Protection Bureau employees after performing particularized assessments of all workers over the course of four days. The administration managed to abide by a judge’s court order to only let go of employees if a particularized assessment was performed. The administration proceeded to fire even more employees after finding this workaround.

Georgetown Law Professor David Super explained that the administration has done something like that before, citing an instance in January when the White House rescinded a memo that froze federal loans and grants after those affected won an injunction. The White House proceeded to keep the freeze even after rescinding the memo, The Washington Post details.

Super argued that the Trump administration manages to legally maneuver around a number of cases by finding a different legal basis for a directive they wish to pursue. That way the administration can defy judges with legal justification, The Post explains.

Another instance of the Trump administration finding legal maneuvers to oppose court orders was when the administration attempted to ban transgender individuals from serving in the military, The Washington Post states. U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes placed a hold on the ban, but the administration issued a different policy that focused on troops who “have symptoms of gender dysphoria.”

The Trump administration then asked that Reyes dissolve the court order despite multiple statements in opposition to transgender individuals serving in the military. Judge Reyes opposed the administration’s actions, stating, “I am not going to abide by government officials saying one thing to the public — what they really mean to the public — and coming in here to the court and telling me something different.”

According to The Washington Post, another instance of legal maneuvering by the Trump administration was when the administration made a deal with El Salvador and Venezuela. The Trump administration made the deal and sent deportees to their homelands in order to keep them from receiving due process in U.S. courts.

The administration swapped the deportees for 10 American citizens who had been imprisoned in Venezuela, a Washington Post article writes. This deal followed the contempt proceedings that were filed to address the administration’s conduct for failing to return deportation flights.

The Trump administration defied court orders again after being ordered to allocate billions in foreign aid that the administration had attempted to freeze. Judge Amir Aldi ordered the Trump administration to explain how the funds were being allocated. The administration claimed that it would “eventually release the funds,” The Washington Post reports.

However, aid groups are concerned that this is the administration’s attempt to let 66,000 tons of food aid rot and other allocations expire before they can be distributed. The freeze on foreign aid has already resulted in even more casualties in Sudan now that children are no longer receiving life-saving medicine, a Washington Post article reports.

Some judges and officials have started to speak out against the administration’s efforts to defy the courts and “authority of judges,” The Washington Post states. Others are concerned that a confrontation may lead to U.S. Marshals defying the courts, leading to noncompliance from the administration.

There are others in opposition to the Trump administration who believe not enough is being done to call out the administration’s defiance. Justice Sonia Sotomayor claimed that the high court was “rewarding lawlessness” after allowing the administration to deport immigrants despite judges ordering them not to do so, according to the dissent. Justice Sotomayor went on to say that the court “rewarding” the administration’s actions “further erodes respect for courts and for the rule of law.”

