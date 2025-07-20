OPINION: Trump’s Time Limit Plan for Housing Assistance Is a Cruel Betrayal of Working Families

Key Points:

Trump administration proposes a two-year time limit on HUD housing assistance.

Over 1.4 million households could lose housing assistance under proposed rule.

Families with children and those living below median income are at risk.

Havalah Hopkins works hard—really hard. She juggles catering gigs around the Seattle area, delivering food to church potlucks, office parties, and graduation events. The pay isn’t always consistent, but it beats minimum wage. It allows her to scrape together enough to afford a modest apartment in Woodinville, Washington, one subsidized by the federal government because she qualifies as a low-income single mother raising her 14-year-old autistic son.

This is the reality for millions of Americans who rely on rental assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). It’s not easy. It’s not permanent. It’s not luxurious. But for many families, it’s the only thing standing between them and homelessness.

That fragile stability is now under serious threat.

According to an in-depth report by the Associated Press, President Donald Trump’s administration is pushing to impose a two-year time limit on federal housing assistance, including public housing and Section 8 rental vouchers. It’s a dramatic departure from decades of bipartisan policy that recognized housing stability as a prerequisite for employment, education, and family well-being. The new rule, if implemented, would uproot hundreds of thousands of families who have done nothing wrong—families like Hopkins’.

HUD Secretary Scott Turner defended the proposal in a June congressional hearing, claiming the current system is “broken” and that HUD assistance was “not supposed to be permanent.” But this framing misrepresents the lived experience of millions of Americans who rely on HUD programs, not out of laziness or fraud—but out of economic necessity in a housing market that is fundamentally broken.

The AP report, drawing from exclusive data and analysis by researchers at New York University’s Furman Center, found that more than 1.4 million households could lose their housing assistance under Trump’s proposed two-year cap. The vast majority of these families are already working. Many have children. Most live well below their area’s median income. The idea that two years is sufficient time to “get back on your feet” assumes a fantasy economy where wages are high, rents are low, and affordable childcare is abundant. That’s not the country we live in.

Instead, we live in a country where HUD waitlists span years, where half of all renters are cost-burdened, and where a single parent like Hopkins must work nonstop just to afford 30% of her income for rent—while the rest goes to food, transportation, and raising a child with special needs.

It’s worth noting that HUD’s existing model is already far from a blank check. Recipients pay a fixed portion of their income toward rent. The average household receiving assistance remains in the program for about six years, not forever. The notion that these programs breed dependency is both insulting and unsupported by data.

In fact, according to the NYU researchers cited in the AP investigation, stable housing significantly improves long-term outcomes for children, including better health, academic achievement, and even future earnings. The two-year cap, by contrast, would do precisely the opposite—disrupting families, increasing homelessness, and destabilizing school and community ties.

HUD argues that time limits will reduce dependency and fraud, but this is a policy grounded more in ideology than evidence. There is no proof that time limits save money or promote upward mobility. What we do know, from actual pilot programs attempted by housing authorities in places like Keene, New Hampshire, and San Mateo County, California, is that time limits are difficult to implement, monitor, and enforce. Most of the 17 housing authorities that tested time-limited programs eventually abandoned them, even when coupled with employment or education services.

And what about landlords? The AP story notes that many property owners who participate in Section 8 are worried about increased turnover, higher administrative costs, and the erosion of long-term rental stability. For HUD to function, it depends on public-private partnerships—landlords accepting vouchers in exchange for reliable rent payments. But this trust is fraying. If landlords fear that tenants will be kicked out every two years, they may leave the program altogether. HUD already lost 50,000 voucher landlords between 2010 and 2020. We can’t afford to lose more.

The truth is, this proposal does not emerge from genuine concern about efficiency or good governance. It is part of a broader ideological effort by the Trump administration to reframe poverty as a moral failure, to recast public assistance as a problem rather than a solution, and to hollow out the institutions that make economic mobility even remotely possible for working-class Americans.

In Louisville, Kentucky, Aaliyah Barnes and her young son finally found a stable home this year through a Section 8 voucher. She enrolled in a nursing program, hoping to graduate and become self-sufficient. But under a two-year cap, she could be forced out before she even finishes her degree. “I’d be so close, but so far away,” she told the AP.

This is what’s at stake. Not some abstract budget line or policy proposal—but the real, tangible lives of people trying their best under difficult circumstances.

Congress has not yet approved the time-limit policy, and there is still time to stop it. The House appropriations bill for HUD’s 2026 budget does not include a time cap, and the Senate’s version is still pending. Lawmakers—Democrats and Republicans alike—should listen to experts, housing authorities, landlords, and, most importantly, the families who would be affected.

Housing is not a luxury. It is the foundation of opportunity. We should be expanding support for those struggling to afford shelter, not pulling the rug out from under them on an arbitrary timeline.

Havalah Hopkins put it best: “A two-year time limit is ridiculous. It’s so disrespectful. I think it’s dehumanizing—the whole system.”

Categories:

Tags: