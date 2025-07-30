Pamela Price Unfiltered: Is Trump Winning the War on the Truth and the Truth-Tellers?

Key points:

Pamela Price Unfiltered examines the threat to First Amendment.

High-dollar settlements silence major media outlets and journalists.

Black media plays a crucial role in rebuilding public trust through partnerships.

In the latest episode of Pamela Price Unfiltered, Hon. Pamela Price takes a hard look at the growing threat to the First Amendment in America. With high-dollar legal settlements silencing major media outlets, terminations of high-profile journalists, and attacks on public broadcasting, Donald Trump’s coordinated assault on press freedom appears to be gaining ground.

To unpack the stakes, Pamela sits down with Regina Brown Wilson, Executive Director of California Black Media—a vital network of more than 30 print, digital, radio, and streaming outlets serving Black communities across California. Together, they explore the rising tide of misinformation and disinformation in American media, and the urgent question: how do we protect the truth—and the people who tell it?

Wilson, a longtime champion of trustworthy journalism, shares her insights into what it takes to build “a trusted brand” in an era of deep public skepticism and political manipulation. She highlights the unique role of Black media in rebuilding public trust, especially through partnerships with Black-led and community-based organizations that are working on the ground to serve and inform.

In a media landscape increasingly shaped by fear, falsehoods, and censorship, Pamela Price Unfiltered offers a timely conversation about the path forward. Is the Black press leading the way back to trust? And can truth-tellers survive the pressure campaign now aimed squarely at their work? Tune in to find out.

