Governor Newsom Urges Trump to Match California’s Wildfire Fight: ‘Make America Rake Again’

COLFAX, CA – In a sharp rebuke to federal wildfire management inaction, Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday called on President Trump to adopt a California-modeled executive order that would increase federal forest management efforts and bring them in line with the state’s aggressive wildfire prevention work. The challenge comes as California continues to pour billions into fire mitigation and treatment while the federal government retreats, despite owning more than half of the state’s forestland.

“California has done more than our fair share of ‘raking’ the forests,” said Governor Newsom during a press event at the Mt. Howell Fire Lookout in Placer County. “Now the federal government has to do its part to Make America Rake Again.”

Newsom’s proposal arrives amid deepening frustration over Trump administration policies that have undercut California’s fire prevention efforts. More than 57 percent of California forestland falls under federal jurisdiction, compared to just 3 percent under state control. Despite that disparity, federal agencies have faced staffing cuts and dwindling budgets even as wildfire risks escalate.

The Governor’s model executive order, submitted to the White House, would compel the federal government to match California’s level of investment, staffing, and innovation in wildfire mitigation. If adopted, the order would direct federal agencies to expand prescribed burns, increase forest thinning operations, and invest in workforce expansion to combat the growing threat of catastrophic fire.

Newsom’s criticism also targeted what he called President Trump’s “illegal federalization” of California National Guard troops, which has severely diminished firefighting personnel in the state. Task Force Rattlesnake—made up of over 300 CalGuard members assigned to assist CAL FIRE—has seen its numbers cut by more than half due to the federal mobilization of Guard members to Los Angeles. Only 40 percent of its crews remain available for wildfire response.

“Instead of supporting California’s efforts, the President is undermining them,” Newsom said. “We’re facing down another intense fire season with fewer federal firefighters and fewer resources because of decisions made in Washington.”

California’s state-led efforts continue to ramp up despite federal inaction. Since 2020, the state has committed more than $2.5 billion to wildfire prevention and resilience. Another $1.5 billion is expected from the 2024 Climate Bond. This investment has helped CAL FIRE nearly double its staffing compared to the previous administration, hiring an average of 1,800 full-time and 600 seasonal firefighters annually. Thousands more are expected to be hired in coming years.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Forest Service has suffered a 10 percent reduction in total staffing and a 25 percent reduction in non-wildfire response roles—cutbacks that experts warn could further hamper federal response capacity.

The 2020 joint agreement between California and the U.S. Forest Service aimed to treat one million acres annually, split evenly between state and federal agencies. That collaboration has borne fruit: in 2023 alone, over 700,000 acres were treated, and prescribed fire prevention usage has doubled since 2021. California alone has invested more than $350 million in federal land projects since Newsom took office.

Despite these gains, the Governor warned that California cannot solve the wildfire crisis alone.

“In this hotter, drier climate, wildfires are more dangerous and more frequent. We need a full partnership—not abandonment,” said Newsom. “We’re holding up our end of the deal. It’s time for Washington to do the same.”

The Governor’s office highlighted a number of recent milestones underscoring the state’s progress:

California treated over 51,000 acres with prescribed burns and forest thinning last year, exceeding its target for the first time ever. In recent months, the state approved 24 new vegetation management projects across nearly 8,500 acres, backed by a $135 million investment in wildfire prevention and an additional $72 million in disbursed grants.

To meet the rising threat from wildfires, California has also streamlined regulatory processes through emergency proclamations and fast-tracking initiatives. The state has significantly expanded the world’s largest aerial firefighting fleet, including the recent deployment of its second C-130 Hercules airtanker and a surge in AI-powered and drone-assisted fire detection.

Since 2020, California and its partners have completed or initiated more than 2,200 landscape and fire prevention projects and treated nearly 1.9 million acres. The Governor’s Interagency Treatment Dashboard, launched in 2023, offers transparent tracking of this work across state, federal, local, and private lands.

The state has also strengthened community protections. Since 2019, CAL FIRE has awarded $450 million to over 450 wildfire prevention projects and conducts more than 250,000 defensible space inspections each year. The Governor recently signed an executive order to expand home hardening and neighborhood resilience measures across fire-prone areas.

In Colfax, where Newsom launched his first full day as Governor in 2019 by spotlighting federal inaction, he doubled down on his message to Trump.

“We’re not asking for favors,” Newsom said. “We’re demanding that the federal government fulfill its responsibility to the people of California. This is about safety, this is about science, and this is about doing the hard work to protect American communities.”

The Governor’s full wildfire resilience accomplishments and data are available on the state’s public dashboard.

