Opinion: A Fourth of July Reckoning Amid the Erosion of Freedom

As Americans gather to celebrate the Fourth of July—with fireworks, family cookouts, and declarations of liberty—we do so under the shadow of a deepening crisis. The traditional pageantry of the holiday is on full display, but the principles it’s meant to honor—freedom, democracy, equal protection under the law—are rapidly being hollowed out.

Last month, Brad Lander, New York City’s Comptroller and a Democratic candidate for mayor, was arrested by ICE agents at a Manhattan immigration court. He had come to observe a hearing and accompany a man facing deportation. When Lander linked arms with him and requested to see a judicial warrant—something required by law for ICE to make an arrest inside the courthouse—he was forcibly separated and taken into custody by masked federal agents.

His arrest wasn’t an aberration. It was the latest in a string of escalations under the Trump administration’s second term. Lander joins a growing list of elected officials—including California Senator Alex Padilla and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka—who’ve been detained or harassed for standing up against the administration’s increasingly lawless immigration enforcement. The administration has weaponized ICE not just to detain migrants, but to punish dissent.

Assemblymember Zohran Mamdani, another New York mayoral candidate and a vocal critic of ICE, was recently targeted by Donald Trump himself. The President threatened to have Mamdani arrested, stripped of his citizenship, and deported—not because Mamdani had broken any law, but because he refuses to stay silent while ICE terrorizes immigrant communities. Mamdani called it what it is: an authoritarian intimidation campaign.

This is not just about Trump. It is about a system of expanding executive power that has outgrown democratic constraint. As I’ve written before, Trump is not the architect of American authoritarianism. He is its accelerant. He exploits the powers and precedents already embedded in our institutions—many of which were constructed long before he ever ran for office.

The roots of this authoritarian turn trace back decades. After 9/11, the United States launched the War on Terror, passed the PATRIOT Act, and created a legal architecture of indefinite detention, warrantless surveillance, and executive impunity. The prison at Guantánamo Bay remains open to this day—a zone of legal exception that foreshadowed what would soon become acceptable domestic policy. As historian Jonathan M. Hansen documents in Guantánamo: An American History, the use of that naval base as a liminal space where constitutional protections do not apply dates back to the early 20th century. First used to control Cubans, then Haitians, and later alleged terrorists, Guantánamo exemplifies how American legal norms have always included loopholes for the marginalized and the unwanted.

That logic has come home.

ICE raids are now routine. Masked agents stalk immigration courts and sweep up individuals—sometimes U.S. citizens—without warrants or public accountability. Trump’s allies defend this approach by pointing to a supposed “690% increase” in assaults on ICE officers. But a closer look reveals the deception. The raw numbers show only 79 assaults nationwide in the first half of this year—about one every other day. The fear-mongering statistics are a justification, not a reality check. And they are being used to legitimize practices that violate basic civil liberties.

Meanwhile, Trump has renewed his push to end birthright citizenship, floated detaining naturalized citizens in mass facilities, and proposed a new prison camp in Florida to house thousands of immigrants and political dissidents. This is not theoretical. The infrastructure for mass repression is being built now.

But again, to understand this moment only through the lens of Trump is to misunderstand its true scope. The bipartisan failure to hold Wall Street accountable after the 2008 financial crash shattered public trust. Millions lost their homes and livelihoods while corporate elites walked free. That betrayal helped fuel the populist wave that Trump rode into power. The COVID-19 pandemic further normalized emergency powers and surveillance, deepening the erosion of civil liberties.

As Martin Wolf writes in The Crisis of Democratic Capitalism, “When capitalism no longer delivers shared prosperity and democracy no longer gives people a voice, voters turn to those who promise to smash the system.” Trump is the beneficiary of this breakdown, not its sole author.

What makes this moment so dangerous is that the legal and political architecture of authoritarianism has already been constructed. The ability to indefinitely detain, deport without due process, and override state and local resistance—all of it has been made possible by decades of precedent. Trump merely applies these tools without shame or restraint. And even if he leaves office tomorrow, the system he’s exploited will remain, ready for the next autocrat with better discipline and worse intentions.

The recent Supreme Court decision in DHS v. D.V.D., issued through the so-called “shadow docket,” quietly narrowed the ability of individuals to challenge unlawful deportations in federal court. This is a coordinated legal strategy to insulate executive overreach from judicial oversight. It is not just immigrants who are at risk. It is the entire legal framework of accountability that is under assault.

And the response from establishment Democrats like Mayor Eric Adams has been complicity, not courage. Trump has praised Adams for supposedly helping him avoid legal accountability. That praise alone should disqualify Adams from office, yet he remains silent in the face of ICE raids and federal repression on New York’s streets and in its courts.

Lander and Mamdani, by contrast, are modeling the kind of moral clarity this moment requires. Their arrests and targeting are not signs of failure—they are badges of honor. They remind us that democracy is not maintained by symbolism, but by sacrifice. It is not protected by fireworks and flag-waving, but by standing up to power, even when it is dangerous to do so.

“What is presently at stake,” Justice John Paul Stevens warned in Rasul v. Bush, “is only whether the federal courts have jurisdiction to determine the legality of the Executive’s potentially indefinite detention of individuals who claim to be wholly innocent of wrongdoing.” That was 2004. The question still hangs over us.

So as we mark another Independence Day, we must do so not with complacency, but with resolve. Trump may be the spark, but the tinder was laid long ago. If we want to reclaim the promise of July 4th, we must dismantle the legal frameworks that make authoritarianism possible. That means restoring due process. That means curbing executive power. That means reforming an immigration system that treats human beings as threats rather than neighbors.

We cannot vote our way out of this without also organizing, resisting, and imagining something better. Because the greatest threat to American democracy isn’t just Trump—it’s the belief that removing him will be enough.

It won’t be. The fire has already started. The time to fight back is now.

