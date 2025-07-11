Court Watch: Judge Denies Motion to Downgrade Felony Theft Charge Despite Weak Evidence

WOODLAND, CA — In a preliminary hearing at Yolo County Superior Court on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, Judge David Rosenberg presided over a felony theft case and denied the defense’s motion to reduce the accused’s felony charge to a misdemeanor. The request was denied despite the defense underscoring weak evidence and arguing that similar first-time theft cases involving youth have previously been reduced to misdemeanors.

The accused is being charged with stealing a toolbox valued at approximately $1,500 from the back of a pickup truck. The prosecution’s case, led by Deputy District Attorneys Carrazco and Zarate, relied on grainy surveillance footage and an estimated item list provided by the toolbox owner.

No physical evidence tied the accused to the toolbox, and even the license plate of the vehicle in the video was not visible, a fact confirmed by Deputy Sandarath during cross-examination.

Deputy Sandarath testified that he identified the accused only by his “prior contacts” and clothing.

Additionally, the $1,500 valuation — which pushed the case over the $950 threshold for felony grand theft — was based solely on the list sent to law enforcement by the owner, with no receipts or appraisals provided. “She sent me a list of what was in the toolbox, it is based on that the $1,500 is estimated,” answered the deputy.

Yolo County Deputy Public Defender James Granucci requested a reduction of the charge to a misdemeanor under Penal Code section 17(b), highlighting the accused’s lack of prior convictions and young age. Judge Rosenberg denied the motion without prejudice.

California law states that under Penal Code §17(b), “When, at or before the preliminary examination or prior to filing an order pursuant to Section 872, the magistrate determines that the offense is a misdemeanor, in which event the case shall proceed as if the defendant had been arraigned on a misdemeanor complaint.”

“This is the type of case that’s often charged as a misdemeanor,” Granucci argued, emphasizing that since other similar cases were often reduced to misdemeanors, it would only be fair if this case were as well.

Judge Rosenberg ruled to deny the defense’s motion to reduce the accused’s charges to a misdemeanor, despite the defense’s arguments highlighting a lack of strength in evidence. As a result, the accused faces felony-level consequences — possible prison time and a lifelong record — even as the evidence and circumstances arguably support a more proportionate misdemeanor charge.

The accused remains out on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to return to court on July 23, 2025, for arraignment on information.

