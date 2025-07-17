Detroit Teens Grapple with Fear Beyond Falling Crime Statistics

DETROIT — Allison Torres Burtka published an article on Next City about how Detroit teenagers live with daily fears that far exceed what official crime statistics reveal. She recounts the story of Armani Arnold, a 16-year-old who was walking home from a bus stop when a man in a car pulled up next to her, catcalling and trying to engage her in conversation.

Arnold ignored the stranger and began walking faster to get away. When she tried to cross the street, he cut her off with his car in the crosswalk.

Fearing she might be kidnapped, Arnold pleaded, “I’m only 16 […] Please leave me alone. Please don’t hurt me.”

The plea worked, and he drove off.

According to Next City, incidents like these are part of a broader climate of fear for many Detroit teens. In addition to street harassment, students report fears of bullying, school shootings, and detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Between 2023 and 2024, homicides in Detroit dropped by 19%, the lowest number since 1965.

Still, fear persists. While gun violence in Detroit has declined, school shootings across the country have increased since 2020, the article notes.

Recent incidents have only added to the unease. A 4-year-old and an 18-year-old were fatally shot last week at a Detroit park. That same weekend, a 15-year-old was killed and his 13-year-old sister injured in a home shooting.

Fear can leave long-term impacts on youth, affecting mental health, school attendance, and academic performance.

John Carlson, a professor at Michigan State University, told Next City, “If you can’t even feel safe — that basic need of safety that we all have — then how can we expect you to do something a little bit more complex,” such as thriving in school.

Detroit Public Schools Community District Superintendent Nikolai Vitti agreed, stating that a lack of safety can lead to “stress, anxiety, and reduced confidence.”

In an email to Next City, Vitti listed some of the district’s measures: mental health screeners, school-based therapists, and annual student perception surveys.

Carlson also emphasized that trauma may be more acute in cities like Detroit. “The data clearly show that in urban environments, those stressors are much greater than in rural or suburban communities,” he said.

Arnold’s experience occurred during a routine trip home from Cass Technical High School. Next City reported that the Detroit school district does not provide school buses for most high schoolers, though it does pay for city bus cards.

When Arnold told her guardian what happened, the response was dismissive. “She basically blamed me […] she said, well, that’s what you get for taking that route home,” Arnold recalled. Now 23, she works with the Detroit Phoenix Center to support homeless youth.

In 1995, Calvin Colbert of Detroit Impact started a Safe Routes to School program. Though it proved effective, its funding eventually ran out.

“Sexual predators pose a threat to students trying to get to school,” Colbert told Next City, adding that “they scour the bus stops” to target kids.

Fifteen-year-old Malaya Ramsey said she gets a ride from her mother to avoid similar encounters. “I’m a 15-year-old with a more mature body,” she said.

Some teens, like 18-year-old Dulce Bravo, carry pepper spray and a personal safety alarm on their way to school. “I didn’t feel safe anywhere,” Bravo told Next City.

Even at school, safety measures may fall short. While some campuses have metal detectors and security guards, students said peers and even strangers can find ways around them.

Several students told Next City they wanted more involvement from school staff. Ja’Nya Street, 16, said teachers often tell them to “ignore [bullying] until somebody […] reaches their breaking point.”

Tiarra Hall, 18, works as a safety ambassador through Detroit Impact. She told Next City that “fights are the most common safety problem” and that youth often respond to stress through physical altercations.

The article emphasizes that unsafe environments, whether at school or home, can inflict lasting trauma.

Carlson said trauma has cumulative effects. “It doesn’t make it easier the next time; it actually makes it worse,” he explained.

Unsafe home environments add yet another layer. Alexis Escoto, 23, told Next City about experiencing violence at home and losing a cousin in a drive-by. “I was paranoid. If I talked to someone, I’m afraid they’d hurt me somehow,” he said.

Courtney Smith, CEO of the Detroit Phoenix Center, said some children live in homes without heat or running water. In February, two children died while living in a van, highlighting the dangers facing unhoused families.

The article also described how federal immigration enforcement increases fear in immigrant communities. Next City reported that because of the Trump administration’s widespread efforts to detain and deport undocumented immigrants, students fear ICE raids in schools and neighborhoods. Escoto said that in his mostly Hispanic community, some people avoid the police altogether.

Camille Hollenquest of Detroit Heals Detroit said emotional distance at home compounds youth insecurity. “You can’t come to [your parents] about the things that you’re going through,” she said.

Darrell Hall of Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance told Next City that building relationships with youth is essential. “You don’t know anything about what safety issues are present if you don’t know the youth,” he said.

Escoto said he found healing through community service. “I love seeing the younger kids […] play soccer or make art or do whatever they want in a safe space.”

In the end, Next City concluded, young people are already leading the way. “They’re building food pantries inside of schools, they’re advocating for policy changes […] we need to center solutions that are rooted in youth voice and youth power,” Hollenquest said.

