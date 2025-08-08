Court Watch: Defense Objects as Judge Uses Automated Voice to Read Charges in Court

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO – An arraignment in San Francisco County Superior Court took a tense turn Thursday when Judge Teresa M. Caffese used an automated speech program to read charges against an accused woman, prompting sharp objections from the defense and an emotional reaction from the accused.

The accused faces multiple felony charges for allegedly possessing and selling cocaine and other controlled substances. She has two prior felony convictions and appeared in court Thursday out of custody for her arraignment.

At the start of the hearing, Deputy Public Defender Daniel Meyer objected to the court’s use of a speech-generating program to read the charges aloud. Meyer argued the program misread parts of the court record and said the technology was inappropriate for formal court proceedings. As he began to explain his objections, Judge Caffese played the automated recording, which recited the charges against the accused. Meyer attempted to speak over the audio but was unsuccessful.

When the program finished, Meyer continued to voice his concerns, saying he would be “stunned” if the judge’s ruling one day were read “by a robot,” calling the practice nonsensical and error-prone. He emphasized that the report contained several mistakes due to the way the computer reads text and said the traditional reading of charges by a judge allows for greater clarity and accuracy.

As the discussion between Judge Caffese and Meyer escalated, the judge suggested pushing the hearing to 1:30 p.m. Upon hearing this, the accused said, “I need to go home. My kids are waiting for me. I am a mother, I’ve been here since 9 a.m.”

Meyer attempted to reassure the accused, but she became more upset, saying Meyer was not her assigned attorney and that her original attorney was attending a different matter. Looking toward both Meyer and the judge, she said, “Whatever you two have going on, I want no part of.”

To address her concerns, Judge Caffese offered to reschedule the arraignment to Aug. 13. The accused agreed and quickly exited the courtroom despite Meyer’s repeated requests to remain briefly for further discussion.

After she left, Meyer told the court he intended to report what he believed was inappropriate conduct during the hearing. He said that as the automated voice recited the alleged crimes, Judge Caffese “smiled and nodded,” which he argued made his client feel alienated and uncomfortable. He insisted the judge should have read the charges herself, as is standard practice.

Meyer further criticized the court’s conduct, saying it damaged his client’s trust in her legal representation. “You do not say things that would make the client feel like our relationship is damaged,” Meyer said, expressing concern about how public defenders are treated during proceedings.

Judge Caffese denied smiling during the reading and defended her use of the speech device, saying, “I don’t see anything wrong with having a speech reading device.” She acknowledged the accused appeared upset but said the court had made efforts to remain respectful.

Responding to Meyer’s comments, Judge Caffese said, “I have been nothing but calm and patient with you,” and described his remarks as “an attempt to interfere with the court of justice.”

The accused’s arraignment is now set for Aug. 13.

