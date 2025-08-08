Court Watch: Judge Grants Continuance in Yolo County Case after Officer’s No-Show

WOODLAND, Calif. – A Yolo County trial readiness hearing on Tuesday ended with a continuance after the principal witness, the arresting officer, failed to appear because he was on a prepaid vacation.

The accused is charged with three misdemeanors: resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia. He also faces a felony fugitive status charge from another state.

Because the accused’s primary language is Spanish, Deputy District Attorney Candace Guthmiller explained that although two officers were present during the arrest, the absent officer’s testimony was essential because he was the only one who spoke Spanish. Guthmiller said he had the most meaningful interactions with the accused and ultimately made the arrest.

Due to the officer’s absence, Guthmiller filed a motion to continue the case. Deputy Public Defender Martha Sequeira opposed the motion, arguing it did not contain good cause for a continuance and suggesting that the District Attorney’s Office could have told the officer to appear in court despite his vacation.

“They have cited no law to support their position,” Sequeira said.

Despite Sequeira’s argument, Judge Paul K. Richardson granted the motion, giving prosecutors more time to review evidence and continuing the hearing to next week.

Guthmiller and Sequeira briefly debated whether the prosecution’s motion actually cited relevant case law. Guthmiller insisted it did, while Sequeira maintained that a continuance would violate the accused’s constitutional rights.

“[That] does not trump the Constitution,” Sequeira said.

After further back-and-forth, Richardson asked both attorneys to table the discussion.

Near the end of the hearing, Sequeira argued for dismissing the California charges altogether, suggesting the accused should sign an extradition waiver due to his fugitive status.

Despite the disagreement over the motion to continue, Richardson scheduled the next hearing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 13, in Department 7.

