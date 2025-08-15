Op-Ed | From Los Angeles to the State Bar: A Divorce Scandal with Echoes of Tom Girardi and Dan Broderick

By Ejeme Joyce Aire

California’s courts have seen infamous scandals before — Tom Girardi’s decades of misconduct shielded by the State Bar, and Dan Broderick’s calculated maneuvers that stripped his wife of marital assets. My case mirrors both, involving attorney Anthony Egbase, who manipulated the legal system, committed fraud upon the court, and benefited from systemic protection.

State Bar Inaction

Egbase has been reported to the California State Bar multiple times — by me and other clients — with no meaningful investigation. Like Girardi, his political connections and donations appear to shield him from accountability.

Divorce Proceedings Manipulated

Echoing Broderick’s tactics, Egbase secured a bifurcation to end the marriage before property division, cutting me off from rightful claims after more than two decades together and 14 years as a stay-at-home mother. Commissioner Alicia Blanco presided over rulings that forced me to pay Egbase hundreds of thousands for remaining in our home.

Fraud in the Court Record

Egbase and collaborators fraudulently reopened a closed case in violation of CCP § 583.310, filed backdated documents, switched case numbers, issued two conflicting judgments, and deleted court records. These acts — coupled with forgery of judicial signatures in violation of Title 18 U.S.C. § 505 — deprived me of due process and corrupted the judicial record.

Collusion and Property Fraud

Egbase stole his own attorney’s letterhead to secure a fraudulent divorce decree, colluded with my attorney to hide evidence of more than $5 million in fraudulent property transfers, and used a curbside appraisal to mislead the court while concealing the true valuation.

Civil Rights Fight

In 2025, I filed a federal civil rights lawsuit under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 against 12 defendants, including Egbase. Within 30 days, the case was prematurely dismissed without leave to amend, despite evidence of federal offenses under 18 U.S.C. § 505. The magistrate’s swift dismissal — in the same court where Egbase is admitted to practice — raises concerns about conflicts of interest. My case is now on appeal, seeking to expose a legal system that protects the powerful while denying fairness to the vulnerable.

Human Toll

As a result of Egbase’s actions, my children and I have been left homeless while I continue to seek justice and expose the fraud. I now live in fear for my safety and limit my movements, as I hold critical evidence of misconduct that cannot be undone.

