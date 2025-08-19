Court Watch: Bail Set at $35,000 for Accused in GPS Tracker Case

WOODLAND, Calif. — A probation violation case filled with confusion over court dates and records ended Monday with Judge Clara M. Levers scheduling an Admit/Deny hearing for Sept. 18 in Department 14 and keeping bail at $35,000, an amount the accused said he could not afford.

The accused was charged with violating parole for the second time after allegedly tampering with a GPS tracker assigned to him under Supervised Own Recognizance (SOR).

For the next 10 to 15 minutes, the court reviewed records from the accused’s current and past cases. Deputy Public Defender Aram Davtyan said the documents contained errors and accused his client of actions that did not happen.

Levers and Deputy District Attorney Alvina Tzang discussed the accused’s record, which included two felonies and two parole cases. They initially believed, based on the documents, that he was last placed in custody on July 25, 2025, though the records did not clearly show whether it was voluntary or a mandated arrest.

After sorting through the timeline, the court determined that bail had been set on July 24. The accused then reported to court July 25 to retrieve his GPS tracker, removed it the following day, and was remanded Aug. 7 for removing the device.

Davtyan reminded the court that his client surrendered on July 30 because he could not pay the $35,000 bail.

Tzang argued against releasing the man, citing his second parole violation and a pending misdemeanor from a prior parole violation.

The accused admitted he could not comply with GPS and parole conditions, but Davtyan said his decision to surrender showed he did not pose a threat to society.

Davtyan also said the records failed to reflect that his client turned himself in and contained incorrect dates for arrests and hearings.

He asked the court to consider a prior offer, but neither Levers nor the prosecution could locate it. Davtyan suggested bail remain at $35,000 with release on SOR.

Levers set the Admit/Deny hearing for Sept. 18 in Department 14 and kept bail at $35,000.

