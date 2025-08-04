Trump’s LA Deployment Draws Fire as Fentanyl Seizures Drop, Economy Suffers

LOS ANGELES — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is demanding the return of California National Guard members deployed to the Los Angeles anti-deportation protests, criticizing President Trump in a press release for weakening state efforts to fight drug trafficking and harming the state’s economy.

According to the Governor’s Office, there has been a sharp decline in reported fentanyl seizures by California National Guard personnel since President Trump deployed military forces to respond to immigration protests in Los Angeles. Ports of entry have seen a 57% decrease in pounds of fentanyl seized by CalGuard’s Counterdrug Task Force.

Under the governor’s command, nearly 450 service members are typically deployed statewide, including at ports of entry. The Governor’s Office said Newsom had assigned almost 500 service members across California to “combat transnational criminal organizations and seize illegal narcotics.” Trump’s reassignment of these troops, the governor’s office argues, has left critical positions vacant.

The soldiers also perform “essential civilian duties” that have been neglected during their two-month deployment, according to the press release. “Soldiers are still being blocked from their real work as police officers, paramedics, summer school teachers and public servants,” Newsom stated. “It’s time to send them all home.”

Since Trump’s deployment of troops to Los Angeles, 4,700 of the 5,000 service members have demobilized and returned home, according to the Governor’s Office. Newsom has continued to push for the return of the remaining 300.

Military veterans have also spoken out. On June 11, Army and Navy veterans filed an amicus brief criticizing Trump’s use of Marines in the protests. The former military leaders argued that Trump’s deployment “diverts soldiers from critical missions, poses a danger to the safety of all, and politicizes the military.”

The economic fallout from the immigration raids is already being felt by small businesses. The Governor’s Office reports a 3.1% drop in private-sector workers reporting to their jobs. A UCLA Anderson Forecast predicts that California’s economy will contract this year due to immigration raids and global tariffs. The Governor’s Office adds that the recent crackdown on immigrants will deepen economic damage later in the year.

Immigrants contribute $8.5 billion in taxes annually. According to the Governor’s Office, Trump’s mass deportations are projected to “slash $275 billion from the state’s economy and eliminate $23 billion in annual tax revenue.” The office warns this will hinder tax collection, food production and recovery efforts from the state’s recent wildfires.

The decline in the private-sector workforce rivals that of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a Los Angeles Times report. Since the raids began in Los Angeles, both immigrant and citizen workers have been reluctant to return to their jobs. The Times writes that immigration enforcement has instilled fear in small communities, leading to widespread absenteeism among workers.

If this trend continues, California could face labor shortages in the construction and agriculture sectors. The ability to find labor and offer adequate wages is threatened by workers’ fears of returning to job sites, the Times reported. Small businesses say Trump’s immigration crackdown is already damaging their operations and threatening their survival.

Trump’s actions have drawn widespread criticism from public officials, veterans and community leaders, who say the military deployment in Los Angeles has undermined the economy and misused the National Guard. The Governor’s Office argues that Trump’s moves are “undermining” and underutilizing military personnel.

In addition to the veterans’ amicus brief, a bipartisan group of 25 governors also filed a friend-of-the-court brief asserting that “the President’s actions disrupt that trust and undermine the Guard’s unique dual-role purpose.” The group of Democratic and Republican governors argued that Trump’s actions violate “the critical balance between state and federal government,” the Governor’s Office said.

The amicus brief supports Newsom’s call for the court to block the federalization of the National Guard and enforce state sovereignty.

