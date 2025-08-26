Newsom’s Prop 1 Funding Targets Homelessness and Behavioral Health Issues

Courtesy Photo of opening of Permanent Supportive Housing in Sacramento

by Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom announced that $75.5 million in voter-approved Proposition 1 funding will be used to create 200 new permanent supportive homes in Oakland, Santa Clara, and Ventura for Californians experiencing or at risk of homelessness and living with behavioral health challenges.

Proposition 1, championed by Newsom and approved by voters in 2023, includes a $6.4 billion Behavioral Health Bond for housing, services, and treatment for veterans and people experiencing homelessness. The funding will be distributed through the state’s Homekey+ program.

To date, Homekey+ has awarded $178.4 million to support 10 projects creating 518 affordable homes with supportive services throughout California. Eighty-eight of those homes are reserved for veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness with behavioral health challenges.

“California is outperforming the nation in reversing the homelessness crisis by executing a strategic, all-in approach that will produce positive results now and in the future,” Newsom said. “Thanks to the voters, we now have greater resources to continue to meet the moment, connecting more people at risk of or experiencing homelessness with the housing, treatment, and supportive services they need.”

The County of Santa Clara, in partnership with Abode Housing Development, will receive $40.5 million for the Algarve Community Apartments Project, which will create 90 permanent supportive housing units. Twenty-four of those homes will serve veterans experiencing homelessness.

The County of Ventura, Many Mansions, and DignityMoves will receive nearly $28 million for the Lewis Road project in Camarillo. That development will provide 88 units with office space for supportive services, storage, and shared indoor and outdoor areas.

The City of Oakland, Danco Communities, and Operation Dignity will receive nearly $7.1 million to convert an existing hotel into 23 studio apartments serving individuals experiencing homelessness.

“California’s Homekey+ continues to help people experiencing homelessness gain access to affordable and stable housing, while providing vital connections to critical supportive services that keep people housed,” said Business, Consumer Services and Housing Agency Secretary Tomiquia Moss. “The projects awarded build on the Governor’s commitment to create housing for all Californians, especially our most vulnerable.”

“Through the Homekey+ program, we are able to connect our deserving veterans—and other Californians facing behavioral health challenges—to housing stability and the critical services needed to help them maintain that newfound stability,” said California Department of Housing and Community Development Director Gustavo Velasquez. “We are grateful for the opportunity California voters provided to build on the successes of Homekey statewide and help house Californians most in need.”

The state recently reported reduced homelessness in several California communities. Between 2014 and 2019, unsheltered homelessness rose by about 37,000 people. Since then, the state says it has significantly slowed that growth, while many other states have seen worsening trends.

In 2024, homelessness increased nationally by over 18 percent, while California’s overall increase was limited to 3 percent. The state reported holding unsheltered homelessness growth to 0.45 percent compared to a nearly 7 percent national increase. Officials also cited progress in reducing veteran homelessness and youth homelessness.

Newsom’s administration has linked Prop 1 to several initiatives, including expanding treatment centers, reforming conservatorship laws, creating the CARE Court system, streamlining housing construction through CEQA reforms, and directing local governments to address encampments.

Approximately $1.033 billion in Proposition 1 bond funds are available through Homekey+ for projects serving veterans. Another $1.11 billion is available for projects serving other target populations through Prop 1 bond funds and Homeless Housing, Assistance, and Prevention program funds. Applications will continue to be reviewed on a rolling basis.

