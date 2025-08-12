Davis Releases Final Report on $300K Arts Grant Supporting Hate-Free Together Initiative

By Vanguard Staff

DAVIS, Calif. – The City of Davis has released the final report summarizing activities and community feedback from an artist-led engagement effort called Community Artists Research Engagement, or CARE, in partnership with the Hate-Free Together initiative.

The work was supported by a $300,000 grant awarded to the City of Davis Arts and Cultural Affairs program in 2024 by the California Arts Council’s California Creative Corps program. The artist-led activities focused on building belonging and fostering dialogue, inclusion and community connection across Davis.

The report, compiled by International House Davis, summarizes more than 20 creative activities held during the summer and fall of 2024 aimed at identifying social issues, raising awareness about discrimination and hate, and promoting joy and inclusion.

Artistic partners included Bike City Theatre Company, Davis Shakespeare Festival and Davis Repertory Theatre, with contributions by Davis podcaster and JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion) expert Bahia Yackzan and local media artist jesikah maria ross. The report can be found here.

Participants in the 20-plus activities included more than 100 K-12 students, a dozen educators, a neighborhood association, five nonprofit organizations, two government entities, a major university, five consultants and over 60 theatre artists and musicians. More than 2,000 community members in Davis and Woodland attended events or programs.

Some of the activities included PowerUp! Summer Programming, where approximately 100 rising fourth through sixth grade students built vocabulary and English language skills through inclusive and participatory theatre games, uplifting those who are often socially and academically marginalized; Building Belonging Listening Sessions, two neighborhood sessions attended by more than 60 participants to share experiences and generate ideas for future inclusion efforts; the “It’s Your Voice” podcast, a 10-episode series featuring Davis community leaders and advocates exploring social justice topics; and “As We Recall,” an original play chronicling community efforts to support equal rights for all learners and the LGBTQIA+ community during a Woodland school board recall.

Local artists used the civic practice approach, positioning theatre-makers and artists as key community strategists to hear local concerns and explore creative solutions. Each activity fostered connections among artists, between artists and audiences, and across the broader community. Many participants described the events as powerful and affirming, sparking meaningful conversations about identity, cultural heritage and the role of art in building inclusive communities.

“Without this partnership, we couldn’t have achieved the degree of depth nor level of success with the multiple grassroots artistic works we created and supported,” said Davis Repertory Theatre Company Co-Artistic Directors Oona and Lucas Hatton. “This was a transformative opportunity for our company and the artists we work with.”

Surveys conducted before and after some activities showed that 29% of respondents indicated their awareness increased after attending an event, and 32% said they were more likely to take action or change their behavior. Highly participatory activities were the most effective, with 54% of respondents reporting increased awareness and the highest likelihood of changing behavior or taking action.

The report includes key recommendations to help Hate-Free Together, the City of Davis and the broader community leverage civic support and resources, strengthen social cohesion, foster joy and create a more inclusive community.

“This report shows the power of bringing creativity and community together with purpose. The arts-based activities created welcoming spaces where all voices were valued,” said City of Davis Mayor Bapu Vaitla. “Hate-Free Together is about building connections, celebrating our diversity and strengthening our community bonds.”

“Each of us has a role to play in breaking the cycle of hate. The contributions of the creative arts community in Davis have been invaluable,” said UC Davis Chancellor Gary S. May. “UC Davis is proud to support these efforts to build community through education, and we hope they inspire others to do the important work of eradicating hate in their communities.”

“Yolo County values the work of the Hate-Free Together Initiative and appreciated the unique approach of using art and creative spaces to engage our community and hear from new voices while educating the participants on the value of knowing each other and decreasing hate,” said Yolo County Board of Supervisor Vice Chair Sheila Allen. “We look forward to continuing the conversation in the next phases of the project as we work toward a county that is welcoming and inclusive of everyone.”

“We are proud to be part of an initiative that not only values arts education, but embraces its power to raise awareness, build empathy and create lasting change,” said Superintendent of Davis Joint Unified School District Matt Best. “These activities highlight how the arts can give individuals a voice, connect communities and shine a light on the issues that matter most. This is the kind of learning that stays with our students and community for life.”

For the final report, visit hatefreetogether.org/learning-center.

