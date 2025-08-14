Davis Begins Process to Update 20-Year-Old General Plan

Key points:
- City of Davis kicks off General Plan Update process.
- Current general plan is 2001 vintage, needs updating.
- The city needs about 2000 new housing units to meet future needs.
The City of Davis kicked off its long-awaited General Plan Update process Tuesday night, with city leaders, consultants, and residents filling the Davis Senior Center for what officials said would be the first of many workshops designed to shape the city’s future.
Community Development Director Sherri Metzker opened the meeting by explaining why the city is beginning the update now.
“That means I’m in charge of coach planning and building divisions, as well as code enforcement and some other stuff, but mainly planning and buildings,” Metzker said. “And the reason we are here tonight is the planning division has been asked by the city council to process the approval of a new general plan. A current general plan is vintage about 2001, and most general plans have a life expectancy of around 20 to 25 years. And so it’s about time for us to take a look at it and update what we need, what we think we need to update”.
Vice Mayor Donna Neville welcomed attendees and highlighted the stakes of the planning process.
“Hi everyone, and welcome to this really important community meeting. We’re kicking off our general plan. I’m sorry that Mayor (Bapu) Vaitla could not be here tonight,” Neville said. “So our general plan is really the movement for what we want our community to look like. It deals with everything, land use, transportation, how we address climate change in our community, how we provide for equity for those living in our community is a really, really important (issue)”.
Eric Yurkovich, principal at Raimi + Associates, provided a detailed overview of the update process, the challenges Davis faces, and the opportunities ahead.
“About the future. It’s about coming together to address the challenges that we face today. So whether you’re interested in climate change, the housing crisis, urban ecology, there’s a space for all of you in this process and we want you all engaged throughout up,” Yurkovich said. “(A) General plan offers this really unique opportunity to really reflect back community conversations about what we love about the communities we work in and live in, what we want to see change, and what big ideas and solutions we have, and really about setting our vision for the future”.
He explained the central role of land use.
“One of the key pieces of every general plan update and really what I would call sort of the heart of the general plan is the land use and mobility plan. Land use is really how the city organizes its space, so it designates different parts of the city for housing, different parts for jobs, different parts for amenities and parks. Also places for a mix of all of those uses, right?” Yurkovich said. “Those land use decisions that we make in the general plan, they affect how we travel, the great places we have in our communities and how we foster different spaces in the sustainability of our community and our natural systems and ourselves”.
Yurkovich added, “We want to create neighborhoods that are safe, fair, healthy. We want to create places where there are homes for people of different cultures, different income, low and different places in their lives. These are places where businesses can grow and thrive and flourish over time, and they’re really opportunities to really create and nurture arts, community and culture all within the framework. So land use can help shape all of these different things”.
He reminded attendees that the General Plan Update is meant to build on past city work. “Part of our job is to really honor the work that’s been done by all of your commissioners, council over time, or that’s the general plan, but part of that’s these other initiatives that happened more recently,” he said. “It’s our job to really understand and reflect back the values, the goals, the ideas that were generated through all these different planning processes and capture those within the general plan update”.
Yurkovich described the update as unfolding in five phases. “Now, the update itself is really split into these sort of five distinct phases, and we’re in this kind of first listening and discovery phase,” he said. “We’ll then be moving into discussing more about land use and then we’ll talk about more general policy. We’ll pull all that together into the plan for public review and the final plan itself”.
He outlined the city’s demographic changes, noting that Davis has grown to over 65,000 residents since 1990, with an aging population and greater diversity. He said the city’s housing needs are pressing. “During that process, it was identified that the city needed about 2000 new housing units to meet the needs of future housing within the city. That’s an all income level, is everything from very low income to moderate and above moderate income levels,” Yurkovich said. “Likewise, UC Davis has a capacity need for about 2,500 additional students and about 3000 additional employees”.
He stressed that Davis is almost entirely built out. “Nearly 97% of the city is built out with only really a handful of vacant areas or sites within the city. So that means we’re going to need to be creative in how we problem solve, to figure out where we need our housing, jobs, needs in the future,” he said. “And many of you all know, how many of you all know about Measure JR and D, more than they know about the housing element”.
Jobs and housing imbalance was a key theme. “Only a fraction of the jobs themselves within the city are for folks who live and work in the city. About 75% of the jobs are serviced by people who come into the city and the work,” Yurkovich said. “On average, about 85% of you will be leaving the city of Davis for the job. So part of what we’re going to be talking about in general plan process is matching our jobs and housing needs so we can better create a more balanced transportation system and match up those needs better through this process”.
He also spoke about transportation. “All that Davidson is really a beacon for active transportation and modes, really bike infrastructure. You’ve been a leader here in the region and state and even further abroad. So we’re going to have a clean focus on active modes of travel, how they can be improved and how they can do that safely in this community”.
Parks and open space were also raised. “You guys have an amazing set of parks and open space, 450 acres, parks, plazas, and green belts here within the city that are city owned. Those have a ton of great community and recreational amenities within them. And then you have tons of different programming. Those are all already stressed by use and will be continu to be stressed in the future,” Yurkovich said.
Climate change was presented as a defining challenge. “Then finally, all of these areas are going to be affected by a changing climate, warmer days, heavier precipitation, extreme heat events. Those are going to affect the built environment, our natural systems, and our health as human beings,” Yurkovich said. “We also know that that climate change and those effects are going to fall disproportionately on the most sensitive populations within every community as well as habitats, and they’re going to fall on those who are already stressed and have a lot of burdens”.
He emphasized the importance of participation. “Key to this process is the engagement itself. We’ve been working with city staff to really define a process to engage as many people in Davis as we can. We will be doing that through a lot of different activities,” he said. “Our goal is really to allow you to have meaningful input and to understand how that input then gets reflected back into the work that we do”.
He urged residents to spread the word. “You’re all here, but there are many people who aren’t to tell your family, your friends, your neighbors, your colleagues to participate in the process,” Yurkovich said. “There’s a couple ways you can participate right now for folks who are not here. We have a survey, an online survey. It’s exactly what’s happening in the other room”.
The meeting concluded with breakout sessions. Melissa Starr from Raimi + Associates said, “The exciting part of our evening tonight is next. We have seven stations and one kids activity in the next room, and we invite you all to take about five to 10 minutes at each station answering some questions, giving your feedback ideas about things that are going to really help connect around to the general plan that we’re starting”.
Officials described this kickoff as the beginning of a multi-year process. Residents will have additional opportunities to participate in workshops, focus groups, and online surveys as the city moves toward adopting a new plan.
“We want to create neighborhoods that are safe, fair, healthy.”
What is a “fair” neighborhood?
““We want to create neighborhoods that are safe, fair, healthy.””
How about dealing with making existing neighbors safe, fair and healthy? Then we might believe ‘created’ new neighborhoods have a chance. My neighborhood has yet another new encampment with jittery folks 200ft from my yard — is that safe for our neighborhood? I’ve seen several human S’s laid by the street people, and once stepped in one, trying to retrieve box of neighbor’s stolen mail in the bushes. Is that healthy? Those of use near railroads, bikeways, parks, water channels have to put up with street people with those of you in the distant ‘burbs’ preach to us about taking it up the arse because ‘they are our neighbors’. Is that ‘fair’ ? It’s ‘fair’ for those of you in the rich burbs you privileged lefty hypocrites. How about they be YOUR neighbors??? But NO, you stick it to Davis Manor. Great town we got here.
From article: “On average, about 85% of you will be leaving the city of Davis for the job. So part of what we’re going to be talking about in general plan process is matching our jobs and housing needs so we can better create a more balanced transportation system and match up those needs better through this process”.
(Sounds like about 85% of the city’s housing needs to be torn down and rebuilt where the jobs are located. The first chart shown above also confirms that.)
If I were going to live another half-century, I’d place 1000 bet that this vision will not be achieved and isn’t worth the hot air that was breathed into it.
You probably are not wrong, but the city still has to do this.
From article: Likewise, the city uc, Davis has a capacity, a capacity for about 2,500 additional students and about 3000 additional employees”.
Don’t understand this sentence. But if it’s stating that UC Davis has a capacity for 3,000 additional employees in order to accommodate 2,500 additional/potential students, there’s a bigger problem here (in regard to hiring more than one additional employee for each additional student).
Regardless, is UCD participating in this process? Whatever happened to the employee housing they were going to provide? (Similar to what they did years ago, regarding the employee housing behind University Commons mall?)
There was a small transcription error – “Likewise, UC Davis has a capacity need for about 2,500 additional students and about 3000 additional employees.” However, that doesn’t change the question.
I have reached out to the city for clarification on this.
It’s far less robust than the Downtown Plan process and perhaps even Reimagine Russell.
That’s logical, given the anti-democratic changes to the commission structure and the focus on corporate style spin from the communications department.
It’s not the decision of a consultant to determine that the city is built out to the degree he mentioned – even if this is based on an earlier evaluation, it’s up to the citizens to decide what changes and sacrifices might need to be made to modify existing structures and space use.
In regards to cycling, I wonder what he’s really thinking. The city was a leader decades ago, and now it’s essentially resting on its laurels, old infrastructure and barely acceptable social behavior of most of the people operating motor vehicles. The quality is deteriorating, and the modal share is going down. Absolutely nothing in the skill set or integrity of current transportation staff leads me to believe that anything will improve.
“In regards to cycling, I wonder what he’s really thinking. The city was a leader decades ago, and now it’s essentially resting on its laurels, old infrastructure and barely acceptable social behavior of most of the people operating motor vehicles. ”
Truer words were never spoken. That the City is trying to push survey’s to win some ‘award’ based on it’s innovation with bikes a half-centruy ago is a joke. The City can’t even buy green paint that sticks to the pavement. The bike infrastructure is pathetic, there is no bike vision enthusiasm in the City that existed in decades past, and the only moral thing to do is for Davis to fall on its sword and admit it has failed the bike community and spend a few years bettering the town – SF, Oakland and Berkeley for example have far out-shined Davis in recent years. The e-bike tanks speeding down bike lanes in every direction is out-of-control, and there is no plan or enforcement to deal with it. The situation blows.
“…e-bike tanks…”? I’m no stranger to hyperbole, but I’m certain that you would agree that there are a lot of things much more similar to actual tanks moving around the city which cause way more problems than electric assist bicycles and scooters.
There’s three ways amongst many to address this:
* Significantly improving infrastructure on collectors and arterials – with narrowing on the former and physical buffers on the ladder. Combined with an educational campaign, this will relocate a lot of faster micromobility from multi-use paths to more appropriate locations. In regards to bike lanes on those arteries, the physical buffers should be part of a redesign that makes them wider to allow passing by people moving faster. This is what’s happening in New York City and other places. Something I’ve been talking about for years is that it should be wide enough for one person moving fast to pass to people riding side by side. If there’s not enough space, remove space for motor vehicles. Sometimes you can’t have it both ways.
* A different and possibly more challenging problems involves what we consider normal in relation to velocity of transportation devices: there’s a lot more complaints about e-bikes and scooters than there are about electric cars. This is partly because we consider the danger from the latter to be normal, often this is subconscious. (I am reminded that recently a local independent columnist referred to a vehicle going through a storefront window in Woodland as “oops”. ). It’s true, of course that these mobility devices are used in shared spaces, but that relates back to my first point and the objective reality, which is that the greenbelt paths in Davis are under- designed, not suited for the continually proclaimed platitudal nonsense from local cheerleaders amongst City staff and private citizens who like cycling as long as other people are doing it.
“On average, about 85% of you will be leaving the city of Davis for the job.”
So most of the working people who live in Davis will leave it for their jobs? Doesn’t that destroy the talking point that Davis must build housing so people don’t have to commute to Davis for their jobs theory? What am I missing here?
The other part of the equation – that 12,000 people commute to Davis for work, and another 10 to 18K commute to UC Davis. This is the point we have been highlighting since 2016 – the mismatch between jobs and housing in Davis.
Or as Eric put it yesterday, “So part of what we’re going to be talking about in general plan process is matching our jobs and housing needs so we can better create a more balanced transportation system and match up those needs better through this process”.
I was “exaggerating” regarding my earlier comment.
I actually do realize that the city only has to tear down about 8,649 units.
21,259 outbound commuters
12,610 (minus) inbound commuters
= 8649 housing units to be torn down, if the city can convince the outbound commuters to move to where their jobs are located (and the inbound commuters then occupy those houses).
Leaving aside, for the moment, any “complications” caused by having more than one worker per household, working in different locations.
Of course, having 12,610 fewer inbound commuters would likely decimate Spring Lake. (So be it – they can go ahead and tear down 12,610 housing units there.)
This is 100% why I have been saying for the past years that we dont need any more expensive single family housing.. We KNOW it will be occupied by higher wage earners who want to live in a “college town”, for cultural and school reasons but who dont necessarily work here.
And at the same time, we havent built almost any multifamily homes at lower pricepoints that are affordable by our university staff, our teachers, our local workforce etc etc.
I know that Ron is trying to be a troll with the “tearing down houses”. but one of the difficult things in this general plan IS going to be the topic of densification. We have a lot of people saying “densification” and “infill” but the true infill sites are gone… what is left is going to take the form of tearing down existing low-density housing and replacing it with higher density housing.
Want to “densify our arterterial corridors”… think of what that actually means… think of Anderson boulevard. A major north south corridor flanked with single family homes facing the street. Think of old east davis, a natural spot for densification and look at how the citizens there have fought against it.
There are no perfect answers here… but the focus needs to be pretty firmly on understand WHO we need to build housing for ( OUR workforce – not outbound commuters) and then find all the places we can to build it.
Tim –
You make a lot of good points.
The way I see it is that we put off making tough decisions for years and now we have only tough decisions. I think it’s going to be extremely difficult to build significant housing without single family homes – and I would also argue that if you look at the 25 year record, we have not built nearly enough of those type of homes. I don’t see given the federal and state budget situations how you can build significant affordable and missing middle housing without also building SFHs.
If anyone wanted to see the ‘politically connected’ mixing (like oil and vinegar) with the ‘pains in the politically-connected’s arses’, one needed only have attended last night’s General Waste of Time kickoff, complete with carefully placed easels, boards, pens, and sticky notes, all leading in one direction: the Davis sheep to zoning slaughter.
A couple of general comments on the event last night:
1) I was really impressed with the team they have working on this, and it was clear to me that they are professionals and that they “get it”. They brought up all of the right questions and issues, including circulation, affordability, access to shopping etc. They are actual urban planners and they know the best practices that the pro-housing groups here in town have been trying to champion for years.
2) I was also really encouraged to see the post-it comments on the maps being so progressive with regards to our housing situation. Yes there were a few posts that were more typical of the Davis “Im hiding my nimbyism behind a veil of environmentalism”, kind of arguments, but there were a LOT MORE people calling for affordable housing, for better bike connectivity, de-emphasizing car use, multi-family housing, transit connectivity, energy efficiency… all of that. So that was really encouraging to me.
Tim Keller says: “We have a lot of people saying “densification” and “infill” but the true infill sites are gone… what is left is going to take the form of tearing down existing low-density housing and replacing it with higher density housing.”
That’s why it will never actually happen. There was an article a day or two ago in the The Chronicle which noted that Bay Area cities have permitted less than 10% of their own mandates. (“Permitted” – not even “constructed”.)
Here’s just one example from that article: “Walnut Creek is supposed to permit about 5,800 new homes from 2023 to 2031, according to the California housing department. As of the end of last year, it had approved just 85.”
https://www.sfchronicle.com/realestate/article/bay-area-housing-built-20805924.php
And if tearing down buildings to build denser ones isn’t happening in the Bay Area (where demand is supposedly a lot higher), it sure as heck isn’t going to happen in a place like Davis. The fake threat is probably more useful for the housing activists, to “scare” people into voting for sprawl. (From what I’m gathering, that’s also the approach from city officials.)
It’s not cost-effective in Davis. Which is why I suspect we will see a different solution.
Yeah, folks will either be scared into voting for sprawl, or they won’t.
And if any of the current proposals lose, the housing activists will continue suggesting that Measure J is under threat (and that the voters should eliminate it, before some other entity does so).
In other words, shoot yourself in the head – before a bad guy does it.
I’m not seeing much of a winning argument here, but I wouldn’t be surprised if some folks fall for it. Especially if they’re led to believe that a 10-story apartment complex is going to replace the house next door to them. Which we already know isn’t happening.
The argument regarding “shooting yourself in the head” (gut Measure J) is less-effective than scaring people regarding the house next-door.
So if I was a housing activist, I’d focus on the 10-story apartment complex next door.