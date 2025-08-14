Davis Begins Process to Update 20-Year-Old General Plan

Vice Mayor Donna Neville kicks off the comments

Key points:

City of Davis kicks off General Plan Update process.

Current general plan is 2001 vintage, needs updating.

The city needs about 2000 new housing units to meet future needs.

The City of Davis kicked off its long-awaited General Plan Update process Tuesday night, with city leaders, consultants, and residents filling the Davis Senior Center for what officials said would be the first of many workshops designed to shape the city’s future.

Community Development Director Sherri Metzker opened the meeting by explaining why the city is beginning the update now.

“That means I’m in charge of coach planning and building divisions, as well as code enforcement and some other stuff, but mainly planning and buildings,” Metzker said. “And the reason we are here tonight is the planning division has been asked by the city council to process the approval of a new general plan. A current general plan is vintage about 2001, and most general plans have a life expectancy of around 20 to 25 years. And so it’s about time for us to take a look at it and update what we need, what we think we need to update”.

Director of Community Development – Sherri Metzker

Vice Mayor Donna Neville welcomed attendees and highlighted the stakes of the planning process.

“Hi everyone, and welcome to this really important community meeting. We’re kicking off our general plan. I’m sorry that Mayor (Bapu) Vaitla could not be here tonight,” Neville said. “So our general plan is really the movement for what we want our community to look like. It deals with everything, land use, transportation, how we address climate change in our community, how we provide for equity for those living in our community is a really, really important (issue)”.

Eric Yurkovich, principal at Raimi + Associates

Eric Yurkovich, principal at Raimi + Associates, provided a detailed overview of the update process, the challenges Davis faces, and the opportunities ahead.

“About the future. It’s about coming together to address the challenges that we face today. So whether you’re interested in climate change, the housing crisis, urban ecology, there’s a space for all of you in this process and we want you all engaged throughout up,” Yurkovich said. “(A) General plan offers this really unique opportunity to really reflect back community conversations about what we love about the communities we work in and live in, what we want to see change, and what big ideas and solutions we have, and really about setting our vision for the future”.

He explained the central role of land use.

“One of the key pieces of every general plan update and really what I would call sort of the heart of the general plan is the land use and mobility plan. Land use is really how the city organizes its space, so it designates different parts of the city for housing, different parts for jobs, different parts for amenities and parks. Also places for a mix of all of those uses, right?” Yurkovich said. “Those land use decisions that we make in the general plan, they affect how we travel, the great places we have in our communities and how we foster different spaces in the sustainability of our community and our natural systems and ourselves”.

Yurkovich added, “We want to create neighborhoods that are safe, fair, healthy. We want to create places where there are homes for people of different cultures, different income, low and different places in their lives. These are places where businesses can grow and thrive and flourish over time, and they’re really opportunities to really create and nurture arts, community and culture all within the framework. So land use can help shape all of these different things”.

He reminded attendees that the General Plan Update is meant to build on past city work. “Part of our job is to really honor the work that’s been done by all of your commissioners, council over time, or that’s the general plan, but part of that’s these other initiatives that happened more recently,” he said. “It’s our job to really understand and reflect back the values, the goals, the ideas that were generated through all these different planning processes and capture those within the general plan update”.

Yurkovich described the update as unfolding in five phases. “Now, the update itself is really split into these sort of five distinct phases, and we’re in this kind of first listening and discovery phase,” he said. “We’ll then be moving into discussing more about land use and then we’ll talk about more general policy. We’ll pull all that together into the plan for public review and the final plan itself”.

He outlined the city’s demographic changes, noting that Davis has grown to over 65,000 residents since 1990, with an aging population and greater diversity. He said the city’s housing needs are pressing. “During that process, it was identified that the city needed about 2000 new housing units to meet the needs of future housing within the city. That’s an all income level, is everything from very low income to moderate and above moderate income levels,” Yurkovich said. “Likewise, UC Davis has a capacity need for about 2,500 additional students and about 3000 additional employees”.

He stressed that Davis is almost entirely built out. “Nearly 97% of the city is built out with only really a handful of vacant areas or sites within the city. So that means we’re going to need to be creative in how we problem solve, to figure out where we need our housing, jobs, needs in the future,” he said. “And many of you all know, how many of you all know about Measure JR and D, more than they know about the housing element”.

Jobs and housing imbalance was a key theme. “Only a fraction of the jobs themselves within the city are for folks who live and work in the city. About 75% of the jobs are serviced by people who come into the city and the work,” Yurkovich said. “On average, about 85% of you will be leaving the city of Davis for the job. So part of what we’re going to be talking about in general plan process is matching our jobs and housing needs so we can better create a more balanced transportation system and match up those needs better through this process”.

He also spoke about transportation. “All that Davidson is really a beacon for active transportation and modes, really bike infrastructure. You’ve been a leader here in the region and state and even further abroad. So we’re going to have a clean focus on active modes of travel, how they can be improved and how they can do that safely in this community”.

Parks and open space were also raised. “You guys have an amazing set of parks and open space, 450 acres, parks, plazas, and green belts here within the city that are city owned. Those have a ton of great community and recreational amenities within them. And then you have tons of different programming. Those are all already stressed by use and will be continu to be stressed in the future,” Yurkovich said.

Climate change was presented as a defining challenge. “Then finally, all of these areas are going to be affected by a changing climate, warmer days, heavier precipitation, extreme heat events. Those are going to affect the built environment, our natural systems, and our health as human beings,” Yurkovich said. “We also know that that climate change and those effects are going to fall disproportionately on the most sensitive populations within every community as well as habitats, and they’re going to fall on those who are already stressed and have a lot of burdens”.

He emphasized the importance of participation. “Key to this process is the engagement itself. We’ve been working with city staff to really define a process to engage as many people in Davis as we can. We will be doing that through a lot of different activities,” he said. “Our goal is really to allow you to have meaningful input and to understand how that input then gets reflected back into the work that we do”.

He urged residents to spread the word. “You’re all here, but there are many people who aren’t to tell your family, your friends, your neighbors, your colleagues to participate in the process,” Yurkovich said. “There’s a couple ways you can participate right now for folks who are not here. We have a survey, an online survey. It’s exactly what’s happening in the other room”.

The meeting concluded with breakout sessions. Melissa Starr from Raimi + Associates said, “The exciting part of our evening tonight is next. We have seven stations and one kids activity in the next room, and we invite you all to take about five to 10 minutes at each station answering some questions, giving your feedback ideas about things that are going to really help connect around to the general plan that we’re starting”.

Officials described this kickoff as the beginning of a multi-year process. Residents will have additional opportunities to participate in workshops, focus groups, and online surveys as the city moves toward adopting a new plan.

Categories:

Tags: