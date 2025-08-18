Opinion: Davis Risks Losing Control If It Fails on Housing, Jobs and Climate

Key points:
- Davis city plan must address housing shortages, job mismatches, and climate change.
- City needs 2,000 new housing units to meet future needs at all income levels.
- Davis faces a critical mismatch between jobs and housing within city limits.
When Eric Yurkovich, a principal at Raimi + Associates, addressed the City of Davis during the first phase of its general plan update, he made clear that the choices ahead are both urgent and far-reaching.
The city’s plan, he said, must grapple with housing shortages, job and transportation mismatches, and the growing effects of climate change.
“During that process, it was identified that the city needed about 2000 new housing units to meet the needs of future housing within the city. That’s at all income levels, everything from very low income to moderate and above moderate income levels.”
Davis’s population surpassed 65,000 according to the 2020 Census, and the city has largely met state housing requirements through infill development.
But with nearly 97 percent of the city already built out and only a handful of vacant parcels remaining, it will be increasingly difficult to rely on infill alone.
That reality, Yurkovich said, means the city will need to get creative about how and where to meet future housing and job needs, even as the politically sensitive question of expanding beyond current boundaries remains unresolved.
That shift will not be easy in a community where most development beyond city limits must go before voters under Measure J, but it is unavoidable.
The land use and mobility element of the plan, which Yurkovich described as the “heart” of the general plan, will set the framework for how Davis organizes itself in the decades to come.
It will determine which parts of the city allow housing, which are reserved for jobs, which for amenities and open space, and which allow for a mix of uses.
These decisions, he said, “affect how we travel, the great places we have in our communities and how we foster different spaces in the sustainability of our community and our natural systems and ourselves.”
These factors will be especially critical because those decisions shape not just the physical map of Davis, but the community’s ability to remain inclusive and livable.
Nowhere is that more apparent than in the housing market.
As Yurkovich noted, the city faces “an increased need for workforce and affordable housing” that cannot be met under current conditions. UC Davis adds another layer of pressure.
The university’s 2018 Long Range Development Plan projected capacity for an additional 2,500 students and 3,000 employees compared with 2023–24 enrollment. Even if the campus falls short of that growth by 2030, the squeeze on the local housing market will remain, and the city will be asked to shoulder the burden.
The reality is critical because without more housing, particularly at affordable levels, residents, students and workers alike will be priced out, forced into longer commutes, and driven to surrounding communities in search of shelter.
Jobs add another dimension to the imbalance. Only a fraction of Davis residents both live and work in the city.
According to Yurkovich, about 75 percent of jobs in Davis are filled by people who commute into the city, while roughly 85 percent of Davis residents leave the city each day for work. That mismatch means more vehicle miles traveled, more greenhouse gas emissions, and more strain on infrastructure.
“Part of what we’re going to be talking about in general plan process is matching our jobs and housing needs so we can better create a more balanced transportation system and match up those needs better through this process,” he said.
The state of California has little patience for cities that ignore these realities.
Through the Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA), the state requires each jurisdiction to plan for and zone sufficient housing across all income categories.
Failure to comply carries consequences. The Department of Housing and Community Development can revoke a city’s housing element certification, stripping access to state funding and exposing it to lawsuits.
Developers can invoke the so-called builder’s remedy, allowing them to bypass local zoning if their projects include affordable housing.
The attorney general has stepped in elsewhere to enforce state law, and Davis is no less vulnerable than any other city. Put simply, Davis can either plan for growth on its own terms through the general plan, or it can have growth imposed upon it by Sacramento and the courts.
Climate change overlays every piece of the conversation. Yurkovich pointed to the link between land use decisions, transportation systems, and the city’s climate footprint.
“These amenities really help to support everything from our walkable and sustainable neighborhoods to reducing our daily trips and making them be met through more active modes of travel. So we can walk or we can bike, or we can take the bus to those places. That really helps us to lower our contribution to greenhouse gases and our effects on climate change overall.”
Davis has long been known as a leader in bike infrastructure, but the city cannot rest on its laurels. A warming climate means more extreme heat days, heavier precipitation, and other hazards that will affect both the natural and built environment.
These impacts, he said, “are going to fall disproportionately on the most sensitive populations… many of the most sensitive populations are already burdened by higher environmental pollution, by pesticides, lower incomes, and higher housing costs.” A responsible general plan must ensure these burdens are not worsened and that equity remains central to the city’s climate policies.
The choices ahead go to the core of whether Davis can live up to its stated values.
“How we shape that land use helps us foster what we love about communities. So we want to create neighborhoods that are safe, fair, healthy. We want to create places where there are homes for people of different cultures, different income, low and different places in their lives,” Yurkovich said.
The path forward will demand political courage to approve housing, creativity in rethinking infill, and persistence in aligning jobs with housing. It will mean balancing growth with the protection of agricultural land and open space. And it will require acknowledging that failure to act carries risks far beyond local politics.
Davis has always taken pride in its agricultural roots, its university identity and its environmental conscience. The general plan update is an opportunity to bring those traditions into alignment with the city’s present challenges.
If Davis succeeds, it can remain a model of sustainability, inclusion and thoughtful planning. If it fails, it risks stagnation, worsening inequality, and loss of local control over growth.
The choice is ours, but the urgency could not be clearer.
So again (since we go through this every single day), Davis will address the next round of RHNA targets the same way that most other cities will – by creating fake plans.
The same type of fake plans that aren’t working in regard to the current RHNA cycle:
https://cities.fairhousingelements.org/
And the reason they’re not working is because they’re not achievable (nor justified in any logical manner whatsoever). They’re made up with no basis in reality – like the bogeyman.
The state has a lot of suing to do in regard to just about every city in the state. Seems like they might need a half-dozen new attorney general positions, along with accompanying legal supporting staff.
The university’s 2018 Long Range Development Plan projected capacity for an additional 2,500 students and 3,000 employees compared with 2023–24 enrollment. Even if the campus falls short of that growth by 2030, the squeeze on the local housing market will remain, and the city will be asked to shoulder the burden.
So I asked this the other day (with no response), so I’ll ask again. How is it that in UCD has “capacity” for more employees than students? And has this “plan” been updated since 2018?
And how does the subsequent MOU (between the city and UCD) affect this?
And what happened to the staff housing that UCD was planning (in addition to the UCD development behind Davis Commons)?
And isn’t there a hiring freeze in place at UCD?
Ron O
I think that the consultant wasn’t up to date on UCD housing. UCD exceeded the targets in the MOU, both in housing additional enrollment and building 15,000 new beds: https://www.localhousingsolutions.org/housing-policy-case-studies/from-conflict-to-collaboration-how-davis-ca-built-a-partnership-with-uc-davis-to-address-housing-concerns/
“According to Yurkovich, about 75 percent of jobs in Davis are filled by people who commute into the city, while roughly 85 percent of Davis residents leave the city each day for work. That mismatch means more vehicle miles traveled, more greenhouse gas emissions, and more strain on infrastructure.”
Of all the arguments presented, this one takes the cake for the most-absurd.
The implication being that the people who “leave the city each day for work” (many of whom work at UCD itself) are going to abandon their stable careers to work in a totally-different field in the private sector (that doesn’t exist in the first place).
Either that, or the city is going to pursue more “economic development” which will then cause more commuters into the actual city, and/or a bigger demand for housing.
As far as the 75% who commute “into the city”, are they counting UCD employees? Or are they counting people who work at a coffee shop (and can just as easily work at a coffee shop in their OWN town?)
Also, I am absolutely certain that “85% of residents” are NOT leaving town for work (at UCD or anywhere else). How many retirees, students who don’t work elsewhere, or other non-workers are there in Davis?
How much did the city pay for this consultant, anyway? And did they take questions?
Ron O
As I state yesterday, Yurkovich was citing a source that doesn’t conform with out data sources. (How the Census Bureau could publish two conflicting numbers is unclear.) Here’s my reconciliation of the sources to arrive at a more accurate assessment of commuting and residents. About two-thirds of working Davis residents commute out of town, and two-thirds of those working in Davis commute into town.
Davis + UC Davis + El Macero
7/1/2023 76,448
Labor Force 35,273
% Unemployment
Davis
Employed/Living In 32,132
Employed Outside 27,024
Employed Inside 5,108
Employed/Living Out 16,030
Jobs Inside 21,137
UCD
Employed/Living In UCD 1,319
Employed Outside UCD 1,104
Employed in UCD 215
Employed Inside Davis 5,025
Employed/Living Out 6,414
Jobs Inside 11,439
Davis+UCD
Employed/Living In 33,451
Employed Outside 21,999
Employed Inside 10,133
Employed/Living Out 22,444
Jobs Inside 32,576
“About two-thirds of working Davis residents commute out of town, and two-thirds of those working in Davis commute into town.”
Perfect – non-existent problem “solved”. They cancel each other-out.
They don’t. In fact the opposite it’s a multiplier effect.
Ah – because one of those groups is larger than the other?
In any case (without looking at Richard’s breakdown), does any of this include UCD employees (outbound, or inbound)?
Seems to me that any ridiculous nonsense should start with that.
For sure, there’s going to be more outbound commuters even without counting those who work at UCD because Davis itself is not an employment hub. Never has been.
How many Davis residents, for example, work at state agencies in Sacramento?
How many work at UCD’s medical campus in Sacramento?
(Essentially none of those people are going to switch careers.)
No. You’re constraining your thinking too much housing and not enough to other impacts.
Sounds like there’s “not enough housing” in Sacramento (to accommodate their own workers), per the argument put forth.
Are you and Richard working on that “problem”?
In any case, my “solution” to the non-existent problem remains the same: Those commuting to the city itself should switch jobs (or houses/spouses) with those commuting out of the city.
The part regarding switching spouses only applies if the spouse is (also) living or working in the “wrong” city.
It’s interesting that you don’t seem to understand the paradigm
Paradigm: “A typical example of something, a model” (per Oxford Languages).
But just to be flexible, I’d provide the workers and their spouses at least 60 days to decide on residences, places of employment, and spouses so that no one is commuting anywhere.
As a side note, this might provide an excuse for those dissatisfied with any of the choices they made to get out of that situation, blame-free.
But I’d also make them sign an agreement stating that they won’t search for a new residence, job, or spouse in the future once they’ve made their decision. (At least, not without obtaining prior approval from the commuting committee.)
(Forgot to mention that the commuting committee has to be established first, to organize/direct all of this.)
Perhaps you should read a modest proposal and rethink your paradigm
The general plan will be a wonderful opportunity to take all the buzzwords on those easels at the meeting and put them in ChatGPT to spit out a plan. Your taxpayer dollars plus your own self-delusion at work.
Come on Alan don’t hold back
I do think you need to tell me that :-|