Op-ed | Silence is Not Survivable When the System Won’t See You

They didn’t make me crawl up courthouse stairs, but they made me crawl in every other way — stripping dignity, denying access, ignoring bias. And like Tennessee v. Lane, like Catchpole v. Brannon, like Marriage of Feldman, I am standing up not just for myself, but for every survivor forced to crawl for justice.

For the past two years, I have lived what most people believe could never happen in California: a judge who openly ignores case law, denies ADA accommodations, and strikes judicial disqualification motions he is legally barred from touching.

I am a disabled domestic violence survivor.

The ADA promises me protection. California law promises me protection. But in courtroom after courtroom, those promises have been treated as optional — and I have been treated as disposable.

Silence is not survivable when the system won’t see you.

When them system won’t see you…

You don’t disappear — you document.

You don’t scream — you serve.

You don’t crumble — you remember.

And you never forget.

Right now, I have two writ of mandate arguments pending before the Sixth District Court of Appeal. Both are fully briefed with no opposition and ripe for judgment. I have asked the court not just to grant me relief, but to issue a published opinion — to declare for the state what should already be clear: biased judges cannot sit in judgment, disabled litigants must have access, and survivors of domestic violence cannot be silenced into oblivion.

I am not asking the court to invent new law. I am asking them to enforce the law that already exists — law that protects people like me, and thousands of others who don’t have the stamina or resources to fight as far as I have.

People think you disappear when the system denies you. But I haven’t disappeared. I have documented every violation, filed every writ, and carried every humiliation into the light. I am still here, and I am asking the public to look.

Look up my case — 23FL003040, Santa Clara County Superior Court, Dept. 77, Judge Estremera. See what it means when Catchpole is ignored, when ADA rights are treated as optional, when bias is allowed to run unchecked in family court.

This isn’t just about me. This is about whether our courts in California will honor the law — or whether they will force disabled survivors to keep crawling for justice.

Silence is not survivable. But truth is.

