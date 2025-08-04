Elizabeth Ross, from the Challenging Discrimination in the Law Project at Yale Law School, discusses touring the Valley State Prison law library with carceral studies scholar Elizabeth Hinton, All of Us or None journalist Alissa Moore, and Witness journalist Ghostwrite Mike. She also reflects on her experience at the inaugural Inside Knowledge Carceral Journalism Symposium and shares updates on the Yale Institute on Incarceration and Public Safety’s Racial Justice Toolkit initiative—efforts that aim to bring meaningful access to data, law, and storytelling inside prison walls.
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 296: Elizabeth Ross on Carceral Journalism, Legal Discrimination, and Transformative Justice
