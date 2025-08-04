California Affordable Housing Programs Are on the Chopping Block after Supreme Court Ruling A federal lawsuit has been filed challenging the constitutionality of East Palo Alto's inclusionary zoning ordinance, which requires developers to set aside a share of units for lower-income renters and homeowners or pay a fee, potentially setting a precedent for other cities and counties across California with similar laws.

Opinion: Trump’s Militarized Immigration Crackdown Is a Constitutional Crisis in the Making The Trump administration is using military force to conduct immigration raids in American cities, which is a dangerous erosion of the line between civilian and military authority and threatens the constitutional balance and civil liberties at the heart of American democracy.

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 296: Elizabeth Ross on Carceral Journalism, Legal Discrimination, and Transformative Justice Elizabeth Ross, from the Challenging Discrimination in the Law Project at Yale Law School, discusses her experience touring the Valley State Prison law library and attending the inaugural Inside Knowledge Carceral Journalism Symposium, as well as updates on the Yale Institute on Incarceration and Public Safety's Racial Justice Toolkit initiative.

ACLU Sues Sonoma County over Warrantless Drone Surveillance Program The ACLU Foundation of Northern California and law firm O'Melveny & Myers LLP have filed a lawsuit against Sonoma County, alleging that the county's code enforcement agency has conducted hundreds of warrantless drone flights over people's homes, violating the California Constitution's protections against unreasonable searches and its guarantee of personal privacy.