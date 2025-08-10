10th Staff Member Convicted in FCI Dublin Sex Abuse Case

PC: Jesstess87 Via Wikimedia Commons

OAKLAND, Calif. — Two more former officers from the now-shuttered Federal Correctional Institution Dublin pleaded guilty Thursday to sexually abusing incarcerated women in their custody, bringing the total number of staff charged with sex crimes at the prison to 10 — the highest of any federal prison in the nation, according to KTVU.

In U.S. District Court in Oakland, Jeffrey Wilson, 34, a health technician and paramedic from Sacramento, and Lawrence Gacad, 33, a correctional officer from San Jose, entered their pleas before Judge Yvonne Gonzales Rogers, KTVU reported. The pleas mean both men are now convicted and awaiting sentencing.

According to KTVU’s coverage, Wilson pleaded guilty to five counts of sexual abuse of a ward between March and August 2022, as well as providing a false statement to the government. Wearing a black polo and black pants in court, Wilson admitted to kissing and touching a woman identified as C.S., urging her to meet him at the prison camp because “we’d have a little more fun.” Wilson acknowledged buying her a $60 prepaid credit card so she could purchase items and arranging for her to be last in the medical line, where he gave her seizure medication before digitally penetrating her or receiving oral sex.

KTVU noted that C.S. sued Wilson as part of a massive lawsuit against the Bureau of Prisons and was awarded more than $1 million from a $116 million settlement to over 100 survivors of sexual assault at FCI Dublin.

The station reported that Gacad pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact involving a woman identified as S.L. between February and June 2022. In court, Gacad admitted to kissing S.L., touching her buttocks, writing her notes, and creating fake emails to exchange sexual messages. KTVU stated that during one 9 p.m. round, S.L. exposed her naked body to him.

Both men read their charges aloud in court, according to KTVU. Wilson was represented by a deputy public defender, Tamara Crepet, while Gacad was represented by Oakland attorney Sierra Dugan. Neither man appeared to have friends or family present at the hearing. Several FBI officers and other agents attended, and no one spoke to the media. Cameras were not permitted in the courtroom, and both officers left without being photographed.

KTVU also spoke with two women who were assaulted by Wilson but were not part of the criminal charges, Aja Jasmin and Darlene Baker. They told the station they were “glad Wilson was held responsible” and expressed disgust at what he did to them. Both women received about $1 million each from the Bureau of Prisons settlement.

According to KTVU, with these convictions, nine of the 10 officers charged in the Dublin case have now been found guilty. The remaining officer, Darrell “Dirty Dick” Smith, is awaiting retrial on 15 counts of sexual abuse after a jury deadlocked earlier this year. His new trial is scheduled for Sept. 15.

The KTVU report noted that the Bureau of Prisons abruptly closed FCI Dublin in April 2025 amid mounting scrutiny over decades of sexual abuse allegations and outside oversight efforts. Advocates have questioned whether the closure was, in part, retaliation for investigations into the prison’s misconduct.

KTVU’s reporting also recounted the other officers convicted in the scandal, including former warden Ray Garcia, who was sentenced to nearly six years in prison after his 2022 conviction, and food supervisor Andrew Jones, who received the harshest sentence so far, at eight years. Other convicted staff include chaplain James Highhouse, correctional officers Nakie Nunley, John Bellhouse, and Enrique Chavez, as well as officer Ross Klinger, who received one year of home confinement.

Advocates told KTVU that the Dublin case underscores deep systemic failures in the Bureau of Prisons’ ability to protect incarcerated women from sexual abuse. Survivors and their supporters have continued to call for stronger accountability measures and cultural change, warning that without meaningful reform, the abuses at Dublin could be repeated in other facilities.

Categories:

Tags: