Judge Halts FTC Probe Into Media Matters, Upholding First Amendment Rights

In a recent piece for the Washington Post, Scott Nover reported that a federal judge blocked the Federal Trade Commission from pursuing investigative demands against Media Matters for America, a progressive media watchdog. The judge ruled Friday that the FTC was likely violating the group’s First Amendment rights.

From the Media Matters’ “About Us” page, they are defined as “a web-based, not-for-profit, progressive research and information center dedicated to comprehensively monitoring, analyzing, and correcting conservative misinformation in the U.S. media.”

Chance Townsend from Mashable discussed the beginning of the FTC inquiry appearing in 2023 when there were several controversial advertisements appearing on the X platform, “A 2023 Media Matters report showed ads on X appearing alongside neo-Nazi and white supremacist content.” Furthermore, Townsend added that Elon Musk, who established the platform X, “later sued Media Matters, accusing the outlet of deliberately scaring off advertisers.”

“Media Matters has published numerous reports about the prevalence of violent and hateful posts on X, leading Musk to call them an evil propaganda machine hellbent on harming his business by turning off advertisers,” Brian Stelter from CNN adds.

Stelter from CNN further alludes, “Media Matters, which has been seriously hampered by Musk and company, said the injunction is a symbol of effective resistance to the Trump administration.”

With this, Filip Timotija from The Hill displayed the actions of the FTC in response, “The FTC opened the probe into Media Matters in late May over whether the progressive media group improperly coordinated with advertisers,” further building on, “The anti-trust agency demanded correspondence between Media Matters and advertisers, along with its communications with watchdog groups.”

“U.S. District Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan, an appointee of former President Biden, ordered a preliminary injunction against the investigation, which was opened in May.” Timotija from The Hill wrote, also adding Judge Sooknanan’s input on the investigation, “It should alarm all Americans when the Government retaliates against individuals or organizations for engaging in constitutionally protected public debate.”

Kate Conger from the New York Times brings awareness to the investigation case at hand being just one part of a huge puzzled pattern of where the Trump Administration has “repeatedly targeted left-leaning institutions, alleging fraud or foreign influence.”

Eugene Volokh with Newsbreak uncovered discussions of FTC’s head, Andrew Ferguson, who appeared on a podcast and quoted Ferguson, “It is really important that the FTC take investigative steps in the new administration under President Trump because progressives and others who are fighting disinformation were not going to give up just because of the election.”

“Mike Davis, who urged President Trump to nominate him to the role, made several public comments about Media Matters, including that Mr. Musk should ‘nuke’ the media company,” Volokh also added in their piece from Newsbreak.

Additionally, The Hill quotes a statement from the Media Matters president, Angelo Carusone, who argued, “The case is not just about the campaign to punish and silence Media Matters, however, it is a critical test for whether the courts will allow any administration to bully media and non-profit organizations through illegal abuses of power.”

In a written statement published by the staff of Media Matters, they underscore a pattern touched on previously: “In fact, following federal court rulings against regulatory investigations from Attorneys General Ken Paxton and Andrew Bailey, this is the third time a federal court has stepped in to block this campaign of retaliation by Republican elected officials and protect Media Matters’ constitutional right to free speech.”

