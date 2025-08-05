The Delancey Street Honors Program And Restaurant Is Changing Lives at CSP-SOLANO

Photo credit (Mimi Halper Silbert): Mimi photo: https://bauhouse.medium.com/planning-document-8228451104bf

By Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group

(Exclusive interview with Conrad Johnson II) – In the centerpiece photo we have California Governor Gavin Newsom with Conrad Johnson II at CSP-Solano. Gavin Newsom and his staff have devoted a lot of time, energy and resources toward criminal justice reform with a special focus on supporting programs like the Delancey Street Honors Program. We’d like to recognize and honor the work of Dr. Mimi Halper Silbert who has dedicated her life to helping human beings in the Bay Area reclaim their self-dignity, self-esteem and respect after falling victim to drug and alcohol abuse.

❤️THANK YOU, MIMI ❤️

What if we could change the “system” and the way that it is designed? What if we transformed the carceral system in the United States in such a manner that the current “punitive model” was replaced by a model based on nurturing, restoration and bringing out the best qualities and characteristics in human beings? Can you just imagine the amazing impact that newly-released participants in such a new system and model would have on their communities?

I recently met a remarkable Black man by the name of Conrad Johnson II. Conrad is 42 years old and has been incarcerated for 14 years. He is actually serving a sentence of 83 years to LIFE and is currently housed at the California State Prison– Solano (CSP-Solano). Conrad is also a participant in the Delancey Street Honors Program at CSP- Solano. I meet a lot of incarcerated men and women in my line of work.

Most prisoners have some very interesting stories to share. However, what struck me as unique and intriguing about Conrad was that his story centered around his ability to persevere and help others improve themselves while facing an overwhelming amount of personal difficulty and adversity.

THE DELANCEY STREET HONORS PROGRAM AT CSP—SOLANO

For those who are not familiar with the Delancey Street Honors Program at CSP-Solano, here is a little background. The Delancey Street Foundation is a residential education and treatment organization for former alcoholics, drug addicts, those who have found themselves within the criminal justice system, and who are serious about living a clean and sober successful life. Delancey Street began with 4 residents in a San Francisco apartment in 1971. Dr. Mimi Silbert and Mr. John Maher were there from the very beginning. Delancey Street has 5 locations across the United States and is a leader in the field of recovery. The San Francisco location is positioned on the Embarcadero area of the city. Delancey Street requires a two-year commitment, but many residents stay up to 4 years. Delancey Street is much more than a drug program, its curriculum has changed and saved the lives of tens of thousands.

Dr. Mimi Halper Silbert holds a degree in criminology as well as other college degrees and is the founder, president and CEO of Delancey Street. Dr. Silbert brought her program and vision to CSP- Solano in order to help prisoners get their lives back on track.

Since Conrad Johnson II is a current participant in the Delancey Street Honors Program, I asked him if he would tell our readers about the program in his own words. Conrad graciously agreed. Here is my interview with him.

MALIK WASHINGTON (MW): Conrad, what does the Delancey Street Honors Program at CSP- Solano offer?

CONRAD JOHNSON II (CJ): The Delancey Street Honors Program at CSP-Solano offers willing individuals an opportunity to be in a nonviolent pro-social environment where they can thrive around other likeminded individuals. I’m talking about people who aspire to be law abiding citizens, drug and alcohol-free citizens, men who shun prison politics in-order to develop meaningful relationships based on mutual respect and understanding of all races and ethnic groups.

(MW): Conrad, that sounds pretty impressive, but can you explain to our readers what a program week is like inside the Delancey Street Honors Program?

(CJ): Sure, I’d be glad to. From Monday through Friday our program/education day usually begins at 7:30a.m. that is when we have our “Morning Meeting.” Our Morning Meeting consists of a ‘word of the day’. We share the definition of the word and take turns using it in a sentence. We also share a quote and positive affirmation. Sometimes during this time, we may have a little entertainment. There are some very talented and gifted people in our program. On Mondays at approximately 2p.m. we have a class which explores the topic of Interpersonal Relationships. We begin by asking program participants to assemble into their ” Home Groups.” We have 8 Home Groups made up of 7-10 people. Once we are in our groups, we have discussions about relationship issues. We discuss issues regarding interactions with our families, our wives or significant others, and our children. We discuss childhood trauma, our hobbies, business strategies, preparation for parole board hearings, or sometimes we come together collectively in order to help a group member who may be having an especially bad day. Sometimes people do have bad days in prison. On Tuesday, our 2p.m. group or class is about Constructive Criticism. In this group members hold each other accountable in a positive and uplifting manner. We often point out characteristics or behaviors a person may not always recognize by themselves. For example, a member may say to another member: “Hey, I’ve noticed you respond in a negative way when someone tells you something you don’t like. My suggestion is for you to respond in a kind, respectful manner so as not to escalate a situation.” These pro-social skills are not always comfortable nor are they readily embraced or practiced by individuals who’ve spent years and sometimes decades in a prison environment. Self-work and improvement are never easy.

(MW): Conrad, I’ve noticed through our many conversations that you are very well spoken. Has your participation in the Delancey Street Honors Program improved your public speaking skills?

(CJ): Yes, in fact every Wednesday at 2p.m. we have a Public Speaking Group. This is one of the most challenging yet rewarding groups in the Delancey Street Honors Program. Individuals learn how to communicate effectively. We learn how to articulate exactly what we are trying to say as well as how we feel, with confidence. As individuals, we all have to speak up for ourselves at one time or another. This becomes especially true for those going before State Parole Board Panels. I’ve been in the Delancey Street Honors Program for over three years. During that time, I’ve seen twenty-seven (27) inmates get found suitable for parole release. The skills we have learned in our Public Speaking Group have become an invaluable tool for success and as a result, I’ve seen “miracles” happen.

THE RESTAURANT AT THE DELANCEY STREET HONORS PROGRAM AT CSP-SOLANO

(MW): Conrad, I’ve heard rumors about this incredible restaurant at CSP-Solano which is associated with the Delancey Street Honors Program. Can you tell us about it?

(CJ): Sure. The Delancey Street Honors Program at CSP-Solano does have a fully functioning Restaurant that was built by participants in the program. The Restaurant serves as a Culinary Program where program participants are able to earn Serv-Safe certificates, learn managerial skills, as well as food prep and hospitality skills. Being able to obtain these skills prepares many of us for re-entry into society and most certainly makes it more “attractive” as a potential employee in today’s competitive job market.

(MW): That is a valid point you make about job readiness. Conrad, can you tell us in your own words what makes the Delancey Street Honors Program so special?

(CJ): What makes the Delancey Street Honors Program special is each individual’s willingness to change and participate in a program that promotes a positive and pro-social environment. My fellow participants thrive and feed off of each other’s successes and we learn how to grow together when we encounter hardships or failures. The empathy and compassion that we have for one another is the “Heartbeat” of the Delancey Street Honors Program at CSP-Solano. This empathy and compassion that I speak of is something that has been passed on from Dr. Mimi Silbert on to her San Francisco residents and graduates. Mike Delane is a Delancey Street of San Francisco resident who comes weekly to CSP-Solano in order to run and oversee the Honors Program. Tobias Gomez is another Delancey Street of San Francisco resident who manages our Restaurant at CSP-Solano. Mike and Tobias are constantly showering us with love and grace as well as encouraging us constantly to be the best version of ourselves.

(MW): Wow! I’m almost speechless, Conrad. I see you in this photo with Governor Gavin Newsom. Can you tell us a little about his support and the support the program has received from the community and CDCR officials?

(CJ): Former California Governor Jerry Brown and current Governor Gavin Newsom have been very strong supporters and advocates of the Delancey Street Honors Program at CSP-Solano. In fact, I met Governor Newsom as well as members of his staff when they visited us. They all enjoyed the really great cuisine prepared by our Delancey Street Honors Program participants. Gavin Newsom inspired me to work harder on myself, and he appeared to genuinely believe in my potential for change. It’s nice to know that there are people in “high places” who believe in us. Our program has received tours from members of the California Legislature and numerous government officials. District Attorneys from across the state have also visited. College students studying criminal justice from UC-Santa Cruz as well as students from Chico State, Diablo College and Delta Community College have also visited us. We’ve had commissioners from the state parole board and even wardens from other institutions come to see the Delancey Street Honors Program. Some try to copy or mimic what we do but they just can’t figure out how we all work together in such a seamless and positive way. The new Acting Warden of CSP-Solano, Janan Cavagnolo, has done a wonderful job of bringing the entire CSP-Solano community together by fostering a positive and productive environment for those who truly seek redemption in the form of change. She (the acting warden) and the staff at CSP-Solano are strong advocates for the success of the Delancey Street Honors Program and all others at CSP-Solano. I am grateful for the opportunity that I’ve been given.

(MW): Well Conrad, I suppose my last question for you is how exactly does a person join the Delancey Street Honors Program at CSP-Solano?

(CJ): It’s actually quite simple.

#1) Write a letter explaining who you are and why you would like to be a part of the program.

#2) Address the letter to: Delancey Street Honors Program, CSP-Solano, 600 Embarcadero San Francisco, CA 94107, ATTN: Dr. Mimi Silbert

#3) The Interview— If you “Shine” your in! or you may be placed on the waiting list.

The Delancey Street Honors Program has Four Cardinal Rules. Violation of any of these four rules will result in automatic removal from the program. CARDINAL RULES #1.) NO VIOLENCE #2.) NO THREATS OF VIOLENCE #3.) NO DRUGS OR ALCOHOL #4.) NO CELL PHONES. Our main motto is: “EACH ONE, TEACH ONE” and we stress that you remember that: ” IF IT DON’T APPLY, LET IT FLY”. I wish everyone the best.

During the past 3 years that Conrad has participated in the Delancey Street Honors Program, he has obtained an Associate Degree in Political Science. Education is promoted heavily by Delancey Street

Destination Freedom Media Group and the Davis Vanguard would like to thank Conrad Johnson II for the time and effort he put in to make this interview possible. Raising the public’s awareness about these type of remarkable programs is important to us and the work we seek to do in our communities. We will continue to follow Conrad’s journey toward freedom and personal growth.

Please consider downloading the GTL ‘Getting Out’ App and adding Conrad as a contact. He would greatly appreciate your support. You can write to him here:

Conrad Johnson, CDCR# G-51376

CSP Solano

P.O. Box 4000

Vacaville, CA 95696

We now leave you with two inspiring songs and videos by Bryann Trejo entitled: “Who told you” and “Purpose”—Enjoy!

Bryann T – Who Told You/Purpose

Bryann T – Purpose:

Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group. For over 13 years, Malik has been a published journalist and news reporter focusing on criminal justice issues, conditions of confinement in jails and prisons, as well as hot-button political issues. You can reach him via email: mwashington@destination-freedom.org or email him directly by visiting https://www.sacsheriff.com/InmateInformation/SearchByXref.aspx, Keith Washington, #5383546,

Suggestions or leads on stories are always welcome.

Categories:

Tags: