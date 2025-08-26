Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 298: Federal Crackdown in Los Angeles Sparks Fears of Rights Violations

Martha Arevalo, executive director of the Central American Resource Center (CARECEN) in Los Angeles, described an atmosphere of fear and chaos as federal authorities escalate enforcement in immigrant communities. Speaking on Everyday Injustice, she said residents are facing armored vehicles, masked officers, and indiscriminate detentions that sweep up people regardless of their immigration status.

Arevalo warned that Los Angeles has become a “testing ground” for aggressive tactics that could soon spread nationwide. “What we’re seeing is an administration that is not following the law,” she said, pointing to raids where individuals are detained without warrants, dialogue, or regard for constitutional protections.

She emphasized that those being targeted include not only undocumented individuals but also lawful residents, DACA recipients, and even U.S. citizens. “If you look Latino, if you look like you could be an immigrant, they might get you,” she said. The impact has rippled across the city, leaving schools half-empty, businesses deserted, and families uncertain about the whereabouts of loved ones.

Despite the escalating crisis, Arevalo said her organization remains committed to defending immigrant rights through legal services, rapid response, and advocacy. She stressed that the broader public should see this not only as an immigrant issue but as a test of democracy itself: “Today is this community in Los Angeles and the immigrant community. Tomorrow it could be you”.

