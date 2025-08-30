Federal Agents Accused of Violating Court Order in Westlake Immigration Raid

Via: Flickr

LOS ANGELES — Federal immigration agents carried out another raid Thursday morning at the Westlake Home Depot on Wilshire Boulevard and Union Avenue, drawing sharp condemnation from immigrant rights advocates who allege excessive use of force and violation of a court order. The Los Angeles Rapid Response Network (LARRN) said in a press statement that the raid occurred around 7 to 8 a.m. on August 28 and marked the fourth operation at the same location since June.

Witnesses and video footage cited by LARRN show dozens of federal agents swarming the site, chasing Latino street vendors and day laborers, and deploying tear gas without warning. In one incident, a man pinned to the ground was punched in the face by an agent. Reports indicate that between eight and 15 people were detained.

LARRN, convened by the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), described the raid as “an act of terror and indiscriminate roundup” targeting individuals simply going about their daily work. Advocates emphasized that the sweep appeared warrantless and racially motivated, raising serious concerns about profiling and community safety.

The press release also noted that the raid may constitute a violation of a Temporary Restraining Order issued last month, which sought to limit aggressive enforcement actions at the location. Despite the TRO, advocates said federal agents have continued to operate with “blatant disregard for the law.”

“This excessive use of force, targeting of Latino men and women standing on that corner, and apparent disregard of community safety standards by federal agents is deeply disturbing and must be investigated,” the LARRN statement read.

The August 28 operation followed a series of controversial raids at the same Westlake Home Depot, including one in June in which agents arrived in a Penske rental truck. Community groups are demanding accountability, transparency, and an end to what they describe as repeated intimidation and violence against vulnerable workers.

