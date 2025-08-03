Op-Ed | How to Decarcerate Jails and Prisons

Incarceration doesn’t make our communities safer, yet it is often the default response to crime—and it’s straining our communities, economies, and corrections systems themselves.

The United States is a world leader in mass incarceration. Our prisons and jails are notoriously violent and inhumane. Millions of people are housed in often overcrowded, crumbling facilities, where health care and food standards are abysmal. We pour billions of dollars into this dysfunctional system—neglecting critical housing, health care, and education needs—and it doesn’t make us any safer. Mass incarceration harms incarcerated people, families, corrections staff, and the very fabric of our communities.

Decarceration—or reducing the number of people held in prisons and jails—can shrink the overall footprint of the carceral system and allow us to invest in the resources and services our communities actually need to improve health and safety.

But how do we decarcerate? There are many ways. Here are some of them.

End money bail

Of the 562,000 people in local jails on any given day, a staggering 457,000 are there because they are being held pretrial. They are still legally innocent, yet they may remain jailed until their trial—which may be days, weeks, months, or even years away—simply because they cannot afford to pay bail. Essentially, their freedom comes with a price tag.

People are only meant to be detained pretrial if they pose a risk to the community. In practice, though, people who do not pose any risk are regularly detained. And spending any time in jail has massive implications. People can lose their job, their home, and custody of their children. Even a few days in jail can be so destabilizing to people’s lives that it makes it more likely they will be arrested again in the future.

Some states, however, have begun to change course. In 2023, Illinois became the first state in the country to eliminate money bail. Far fewer people there are being detained pretrial, and crime rates have not increased since. New Jersey and New York both also implemented reforms to significantly reduce the use of money bail, with similar outcomes.

Yet some states have unfortunately moved in the opposite direction, doubling down on harsh bail practices—with New York partially backtracking on reform—despite evidence that bail reform does not lead to more crime. Rather, ending money bail means people will not be forced to languish behind bars just because they cannot buy their way out.

Reduce long prison sentences

The U.S. criminal legal system imposes excessively long sentences. Punitive “three-strikes” laws and mandatory minimums force judges to set long—in some cases, lifelong—sentences. Ultimately, these practices help explain why more than 200,000 people—one out of every six people in prison—are serving life sentences and why many others serve sentences spanning decades.

The criminal legal system is meant to hold people accountable and keep communities safe. Accountability means acknowledging harm done, accepting consequences, learning from mistakes, and changing behavior. Imposing lengthy prison sentences—or any prison sentence at all, in many instances—is often the worst way to accomplish these goals. Research shows that long sentences do not deter crime and that people typically age out of crime. Our current sentencing laws and practices have only led to a rapidly aging prison population incarcerated in dangerous facilities that cost billions of dollars to run. That money could instead be invested in our communities.

There are effective ways to hold people accountable for causing harm that don’t involve doling out crushing prison sentences. Community-based restorative justice programs, for example, prioritize accountability and healing, and research shows that people who have participated in these programs are 41.5 percent less likely to be rearrested than people who have been prosecuted and sentenced in the traditional criminal legal system.

States need to reexamine existing sentencing laws, eliminate mandatory minimums, expand parole, and give judges the flexibility to consider the specific circumstances of each person and each case. States should also reevaluate whether the long sentences that many people are already serving are appropriate. To date, 14 states, Washington, DC, and the federal government have implemented various versions of Second Look laws, which allow judges to review and potentially reduce sentences after a person has already served a lengthy period of time.

Invest in community-centered solutions that address the underlying causes of crime

There are many ways we can move away from our reliance on incarceration and keep people from entering jails and prisons in the first place.

Diversion programs, for example, offer people the opportunity to access support and services instead of facing arrest, prosecution, or incarceration. These programs aim to minimize criminal legal system contact by keeping people out of jail or prison and instead address the underlying factors that often lead to system involvement. They can promote long-term community safety and are far more cost-efficient than spending on prisons and jails.

Hale `Ōpio Kaua`i Inc. in Hawai`i is one example. The organization offers a range of programs and services for young people—including people who have had contact with the juvenile legal system—such as housing services, workforce development, and college preparedness programs. Findings from a descriptive evaluation by Vera show that 10 percent of participants referred by the Kaua`i Office of the Prosecuting Attorney (OPA) were charged with new cases within a year of entering the program. This is lower than the nearly 27 percent recidivism rate for young people charged by OPA and not diverted to the program.

Alternative response services send trained civilians—not police—to respond to 911 calls related to mental and behavioral health, homelessness, and substance use, and community violence intervention (CVI) programs offer tailored, evidence-based services to people who are most likely to be involved in gun violence. Both alternative response and CVI programs have shown that they can better meet people’s needs, improve public safety, and keep people out of jail and prison while saving cities millions of dollars.

Permanent supportive housing—or a combination of affordable housing and case management, with supports like drug treatment and other wellness services—has also been shown to reduce incarceration, homeless shelter stays, and emergency hospitalizations at a fraction of the cost of incarceration.

Communities themselves know what they need to be safe—and it’s not mass incarceration. A 2024 national election survey from Vera Action found that voters preferred a solutions-based approach to crime, with investments in educational opportunities, good jobs, housing, and mental health services, over responding to crime simply with arrests and incarceration. These approaches are not only more effective but also far less expensive.

Incarceration is not the answer to creating safer, healthier communities, and yet it is too often the default response. Decarceration—not more incarceration—is the real path to public safety.

