Court Watch: Judge Rules in Favor of Mental Health Diversion, but Jail Bed Unavailable

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — On Thursday, San Francisco Superior Court Judge Brian J. Stretch ruled that a man in custody qualifies for mental health diversion, but he remains jailed because no treatment bed is available.

The accused appeared in custody for a status hearing, where Deputy Public Defender Alexandra Stack stated that he was found eligible for mental health diversion under Penal Code section 1001.36. She explained that a social worker had already submitted a referral for him to be placed at a mental health inpatient facility.

The defense’s plan, Stack explained, is for the accused to transition into treatment. She requested that the court consider releasing him to allow him to work with the social worker to secure his placement at the facility.

Stack also noted that the accused is “very well connected to mental health services in the city” and that once he completes his programming, the hope is for him to be released on mental health diversion.

Judge Stretch questioned whether the accused has a bed at the inpatient facility. Stack admitted the status is pending and she does not know when space will be available.

Judge Stretch acknowledged that the accused’s plan sounds “excellent,” but nonetheless ruled that he must remain in custody until a placement is confirmed. He added that once a bed becomes available, he would like the accused to be escorted directly into the inpatient program rather than released while waiting.

The case was continued to next week for a status update. Judge Stretch added that if a bed becomes available before the next scheduled court date, the defense may request to advance the hearing so the accused can be transferred sooner.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. To learn make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: