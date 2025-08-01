Court Watch: Judge Upholds Bail and Jail Time for Injured Man on Probation

WOODLAND, Calif. — In an arraignment hearing, Judge Clara M. Levers maintained bail at $25,000 and upheld jail time for an injured man who could not complete his work program, despite his probation officer telling him on July 28 that he could still finish the program.

The accused violated his probation terms by failing his work program twice. He has been on probation since Nov. 8, 2023.

Deputy Public Defender Roberto Villa requested an Admit/Deny plea hearing for Aug. 22. Deputy District Attorney Carolyn Palumbo indicated that if the accused admitted to the violation that day, he could complete his probation and have his bond set. But if they scheduled an Admit/Deny hearing for another day, the request might be denied.

Villa explained that on Monday, July 28, the accused’s probation officer told him he was still eligible to complete the work program. The accused was injured while working and could not complete the task due to back issues.

Palumbo stated that the accused had two chances to complete the work program but failed both times. His absences count as failures in the program, not excused absences. Palumbo emphasized that the failure to attend is the basis for the hearing.

Villa noted that the accused has been on probation for two years and this is his first violation. He has completed most of his sentence, with only 38 days remaining.

The accused wishes to admit in hopes of reapplying for the work program and completing it.

Judge Levers reviewed the original probation report and agreed to keep the bond at $25,000 and require the accused to serve 90 days in jail for probation completion.

Villa asked once more for a change in the charge, but Judge Levers declined. The Admit/Deny hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. in Department 9.

Bail remains set at the same amount, and the terms and conditions of probation remain unchanged.

