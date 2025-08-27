Judge Refuses to Reduce Charges for Man Despite Possible Mental Health Challenges

VAN NUYS, Calif. — A Los Angeles County judge on Tuesday denied a motion to reduce charges against a man despite concerns about possible mental health issues that could make proving intent difficult, and set his bail at $50,000.

The man is charged with attempted second-degree robbery. His attorney, Deputy Public Defender Shahan Boghigian, filed a motion to dismiss the case for insufficient evidence and, alternatively, to reduce the charge to attempted grand theft from a person.

During the preliminary hearing, a sheriff’s deputy testified the man tried to rob someone but walked away before the victim was able to comply. The deputy also said that at the time of arrest, the man was speaking incoherently.

Boghigian argued that this “bizarre” behavior was evidence of mental health problems. He noted his client was previously enrolled in a full-service partnership program but could no longer participate while in custody.

“He needs mental health help,” Boghigian said. Family members, some present in court, support him.

Boghigian explained that intent must be proven for a robbery charge and argued his client’s mental health issues made intent impossible to establish.

The sheriff’s deputy testified the man twice asked for the victim’s belongings, which Judge Andrea Thompson said demonstrated intent. She also said she could not conclude that the man had mental health problems.

Judge Thompson denied both motions and set bail at $50,000.

