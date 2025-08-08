Court Watch: Judge Grants Release Despite Prosecutor’s Objections, Citing Mental Illness

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. – In a Tuesday hearing before Judge Alexander C.D. Giza, the court considered a release-on-own-recognizance request for a man in a mental health diversion program whose defense attorney argued his history of homelessness and mental illness warranted release.

The Deputy Public Defender entered a plea of not guilty and urged Judge Giza to grant ROR, emphasizing the accused’s participation in diversion and his lack of stable housing. The Deputy District Attorney opposed the request, urging the court to reject release despite the mental health background.

A mental health diversion is designed for individuals with mental illnesses who receive treatment instead of incarceration. Typically, the individual participates in treatment for a set period while regularly checking in with the court. If they complete the program, charges are usually dropped or cleared from their record. If they fail to complete it, the case returns to court and the accused may face imprisonment.

Earlier this week, the accused allegedly entered an ALDI supermarket, stole a bottle of liquor and caused a scene that included exposing himself to the store manager. The manager stated they did not wish to press charges.

After police removed the accused from the store, he allegedly drank the stolen liquor. Minutes later, officers reported seeing him walk in and out of traffic, attempting to punch passing vehicles, according to the court. He was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct under the influence of toluene.

In court, the defense attorney said the accused would return for his next court date if granted ROR. The prosecutor countered that the accused posed a danger to the public because of his public intoxication and indecent behavior, and urged the court to reject release regardless of his mental health history.

Judge Giza weighed both arguments and granted ROR, with the condition that the accused refrain from drinking.

