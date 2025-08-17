Appeal Court Upholds Use of Deception to Waive Miranda Rights

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The 4th District Court of Appeal has ruled in People v. Goehner that officers may use deceptive tactics to persuade an accused person to waive their Miranda rights. Critics say the decision undermines one of the key protections in the American justice system.

Miranda rights became a pillar of the U.S. judicial system after the 1966 ruling in Miranda v. Arizona, which established that a suspect must “knowingly and voluntarily” waive their constitutional rights before investigators can interrogate them.

In People v. Goehner, the accused was arrested for murder at a trailer park before being transported to a jail holding cell, where he encountered four undercover “Perkins agents.” Goehner sought the advice of these undercover agents, who were stationed as fellow inmates and all “consistently discouraged Goehner from asking to speak with an attorney.”

The agents told him that “if he did, a murder charge would surely be filed and he would not get another opportunity to talk to the investigators.” In pretending to be allies, the Perkins agents successfully coerced Goehner into waiving his Miranda rights and confessing to the alleged crimes.

The case reached the 4th District Court of Appeal because of the serious legal issue at stake: whether the undercover agents’ efforts were coercive or merely a jailhouse tactic.

Scott Sanders, a former Orange County Public Defender, now a private defense attorney, in his editorial in the Daily Journal, argued that the decision was “destined for appellate correction.”

He cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Moran v. Burbine, which held that “the relinquishment of the right [to silence] must have been voluntary in the sense that it was the product of a free and deliberate choice rather than intimidation, coercion or deception.” Sanders argued that the Perkins agents “relied on persistent deception and compelling acting performances,” raising concerns about coercive tactics.

The ruling comes amid a broader debate over deceptive jailhouse tactics, especially “Perkins operations,” which were sanctioned by the U.S. Supreme Court in Illinois v. Perkins (1990). Some restrictions on undercover jailhouse operations were outlined in Arizona v. Fulminante (1991), which clarified that threats or coercion cannot be used to obtain statements. Under Fulminante, the actions of the undercover agents in Goehner could be seen as coercive and therefore illegal.

The 4th District Court of Appeal upheld the trial court’s decision to allow the accused’s post-Miranda statements, claiming that “nothing in the record suggests that the agents did anything that actually caused Goehner to waive his Miranda rights.” Sanders countered that the ruling “turns common sense on its head” and is “not only a disservice to the law and logic but to the public’s faith that when police and prosecutors brazenly overreach the judiciary will set them straight.”

Decisions like this, Sanders warned, are dangerous to the American legal system because they embolden law enforcement and further weaken constitutional safeguards.

