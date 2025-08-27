Pamela Price Unfiltered: Oakland Police Keep Failing Police Probation

In the latest episode of Pamela Price Unfiltered, Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price sits down with Oakland community leader John Jones III to unpack why the Oakland Police Department has remained under federal oversight for more than 22 years.

The conversation dives into the infamous Riders scandal, which exposed widespread misconduct and corruption within OPD, and why efforts at reform have repeatedly fallen short. Jones and Price explore how gentrification and disinvestment have deepened the public safety crisis in Oakland, particularly for Black and Brown communities.

They also discuss what real public safety should look like, how accountability remains unfinished business, and why Oakland’s story is one of both struggle and resilience. For Jones and Price, the fight for justice is inseparable from the fight to ensure Oakland continues to be a place worth calling home.

Episode 25 of Pamela Price Unfiltered is available now, bringing an unflinching look at Oakland’s decades-long public safety challenges and the community’s determination to shape its future.

