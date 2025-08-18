Opinion: Reisig’s Reform Image Collides with His MAGA Turn on Mail Ballots

Jeff Reisig at a Forum in April 2022 in Woodland

Key points:

Reisig’s image as a moderate prosecutor is increasingly being tested.

Reisig’s claims about mail ballots undermine public trust in elections.

“Ballot harvesting is a massive election vulnerability that delivers untrustworthy and/or corrupt results.” – Jeff Reisig

Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig has long worked to craft a careful political identity. For years, he has pitched himself as a prosecutor who could embrace elements of reform without abandoning his roots in traditional tough-on-crime politics.

He has pointed to diversion programs, neighborhood courts, and modest reentry initiatives as evidence that he is pragmatic, not ideological — a DA willing to adapt to public demands for change while maintaining order.

That image has served him well. In a state that has seen progressive prosecutors rise to prominence in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Alameda County, Reisig has cast himself as a middle road — not a hardliner, but not a progressive either. It is a positioning that helped him survive politically in a county that is often skeptical of law-and-order campaigns.

But in the past year that image has increasingly been put to a test and, once again this week, the mask of moderation slipped.

Reisig posted on X that “ballot harvesting is a massive election vulnerability that delivers untrustworthy and/or corrupt results.” He went further, claiming he had “witnessed ballot box stuffing during every recent election cycle” and insisted that “just like other civilized countries, mail ballots should not be allowed.”

The language could have come directly from a Donald Trump rally. Assertions of widespread ballot box stuffing have been repeatedly investigated and debunked. Yet they remain at the core of the former president’s campaign to undermine trust in democratic institutions.

For Reisig to repeat them verbatim is not just a matter of poor word choice. It is an alignment with a national movement that has worked to cast doubt on legitimate elections.

California law explicitly allows voters to designate someone they trust to return their mail ballot. Critics deride the practice as “ballot harvesting,” but lawmakers designed it as a safeguard for voters who cannot easily reach polling places or drop boxes.

Signature verification, ballot tracking and audits have consistently demonstrated the reliability of California’s vote-by-mail system.

There is no credible evidence of organized “ballot box stuffing” in recent election cycles. For the district attorney of Yolo County to insist otherwise is to mislead the public he is sworn to serve.

Studies has repeatedly shown that actual incidences of voter fraud in the US are extremely rare. And yet, the political right continues to hit the drumbeat and, this week, DA Reisig appears to have joined them.

Ballot harvesting is a massive election vulnerability that delivers untrustworthy and/or corrupt results. It absolutely can determine an election. As a DA, I’ve investigated it and witnessed ballot box stuffing during every recent election cycle.



Proving the crime is nearly… pic.twitter.com/BzPsl73v0t — Jeff Reisig (@jeffreisig) August 17, 2025

The contrast with his reformer image is stark. A prosecutor who has highlighted his willingness to experiment with alternatives to incarceration is now voicing rhetoric that mirrors the MAGA playbook on elections.

The political aspect of this, while intriguing, is far from the most concerning part of this statement by a sitting district attorney.

In Yolo County, residents expect their elected officials to safeguard institutions, not undermine them. When a sitting district attorney — the person responsible for enforcing state law — calls for eliminating mail ballots and dismisses existing safeguards as a “cloak of secrecy and conspiracy,” he is not acting as a neutral guardian of justice.

He is participating in a broader political project to erode trust in the electoral system itself. Reisig’s post is not simply a policy disagreement about how ballots are collected, but part of a larger narrative that encourages voters to doubt the legitimacy of elections altogether.

When a district attorney — someone charged with upholding the rule of law — advances claims that mirror national conspiracy theories, it deepens cynicism, undermines confidence in democratic institutions, and normalizes suspicion in place of evidence. This erosion of trust is the real danger. Once faith in the basic machinery of voting is lost, the foundation of democracy itself begins to crack.

The consequences go beyond partisan positioning. Democracy depends on public trust, and that trust is fragile. When prosecutors, judges or law enforcement leaders echo unsupported claims of voter fraud, they lend institutional credibility to narratives that weaken the foundation of the system itself.

The DA in Yolo County is unmasking himself and revealing the increasingly ugly side of Amerian politics.

