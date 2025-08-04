Court Watch: Man Removed from Rehab Program after Attempt to Clear Warrant

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

By Camellia Dehdashti, Jade Leonard, Ellianah Yang

SAN FRANCISCO — Judge Michael Rhoads heard arguments regarding the release of a man accused of felony robbery, despite a court order authorizing his release being signed in April. The accused has remained in custody after being dropped from Citywide, a rehabilitative organization.

Deputy Public Defender Alexandria Blythe explained that the order for the accused’s release was signed in April and that he had been placed with Citywide, an organization that provides housing and rehabilitation services. However, as he was being released, it was discovered that the accused had an active warrant in Alameda County.

After being informed about the warrant, the accused went to Alameda to resolve the matter. Despite his stay in Alameda lasting only one week, Citywide assumed he would remain there for more than 30 days and, in accordance with its policy, removed him from the program.

Blythe, citing ongoing complications with Citywide, argued for release on straight own recognizance and suggested the accused report back to Citywide once a space became available.

Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Yang opposed release on own recognizance, expressing concerns about “releasing [the accused] to the street” without knowing his current status with Citywide.

Judge Rhoads stated, “I can appreciate the frustration with Citywide, but my concern is getting him connected with a caseworker.” He said he was open to a less restrictive release option.

Yang suggested weekly check-ins “to alleviate some concerns and make sure he’s not getting high.”

Judge Rhoads ultimately ruled to release the accused on ACM (Assertive Case Management) explaining that an ACM caseworker could assist in connecting him with a therapist and contacting Citywide.

