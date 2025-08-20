National Academies Highlight Student Well-Being in School Shooter Drills

WASHINGTON — A new congressionally mandated report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine highlights the urgent need for a unified policy and research agenda to protect the emotional, mental, and behavioral well-being of students and staff participating in active shooter drills. The report outlines practices that could safeguard the overall well-being of those taking part in these exercises.

School shootings remain a growing public concern. Active shooter drills are common in schools and, while many states mandate them, procedures vary from district to district. The aftermath of these drills for students and staff, however, has not been well researched, according to the National Academies.

“Every parent sends their child to school with the simple expectation that they return home safely,” said Richard J. Bonnie, a professor at the University of Virginia and chair of the committee. “This report focuses on protecting the well-being of students.”

Bonnie noted the lack of research associated with the effects of active shooter drills. “But there are many unanswered questions about potential risks and harms associated with school active shooter drills. Our aim is to help school leaders make informed decisions to protect student and staff well-being,” he said.

The report recommends that schools adopt strategies that are developmentally appropriate, trauma-informed, and considerate of the emotional, mental, and overall well-being of participants. It emphasizes the importance of how drills are conducted and the potential impact on students before, during, and after the exercises. The report also urges legislators and education agencies to avoid hyper-realistic simulation exercises in order to protect student well-being.

Because school systems largely operate with autonomy at the state, district, and local levels, the report calls for cross-sector efforts to create a cohesive, consistent approach. It recommends ensuring that all schools have the resources necessary to implement strategies that prioritize the safety and well-being of students and staff.

The report also stresses the need for further research by philanthropies, advocacy groups, the private sector, and universities into how best to include and support individuals with disabilities during active shooter drills. Implementing these considerations is critical to making drills accessible and ensuring staff are prepared, according to the National Academies.

The committee underscored the overall lack of research into the effects of active shooter drills on student well-being. It identified multiple areas requiring further study, including the creation of consistent plans across different schools and ensuring accessibility for all students and staff. With research, funding, and collaboration across sectors, the report concludes, schools can make student well-being the focus of active shooter preparedness.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. To learn make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: