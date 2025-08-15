Davis Picnic Day Shooter Indicted on Federal Firearm Charges

by Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment Thursday against Joseph Allen Davis, 19, of Sacramento, charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Eric Grant announced.

According to court documents, police officers began investigating Davis after determining that he was a shooter at the April 12, 2025, shooting at Rainbow City Park in Davis, where three people were injured by gunfire. Law enforcement officers conducted a search of Davis’s apartment and seized a short-barrel AR-15-style pistol. Authorities said Davis is prohibited from possessing any firearms and ammunition because he has previously been convicted of a felony gun possession offense.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California said the investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation with assistance from the Davis Police Department, the Sacramento Police Department, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, and the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Lee and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew De Moura are prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Davis faces a maximum statutory penalty of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines. Officials noted that the charges are only allegations and Davis is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the indictment is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative that marshals the resources of the Department of Justice to reduce violent crime, combat transnational criminal organizations, and protect communities from violent offenders.

The case is also part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program designed to reduce violent crime and gun violence by fostering trust and legitimacy in communities, supporting local organizations, setting strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring results.

Categories:

Tags: