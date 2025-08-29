Court Watch: Judge Doubts Arrest’s Validity, Frees Unhoused Man after 156 Days in Jail

San Francisco Hall of Justice – Photo by David M. Greenwald

SAN FRANCISCO — A San Francisco County Superior Court judge on Thursday ordered the release of an unhoused man who spent 156 days in jail on misdemeanor charges after what his attorney called an arrest without credible cause.

Deputy Public Defender Elly Leggatt argued her client should never have been jailed, noting he had already served 78 credited days. Judge Brian Stretch ordered his release to pretrial services.

According to court records, the man was first charged with misdemeanor vandalism more than two years ago after an incident that resulted in a broken car mirror. One year later, he was accused of making criminal threats after being approached by two men.

When police arrived, the man was “still in a defensive state,” Leggatt said, which led to the charge. His only other prior charge was a graffiti offense that occurred 11 years ago.

Leggatt told the court her client has been unhoused for a long period and stressed that the most recent arrest involved unnecessary police intervention. She stated, “It seems like the police just saw him smoking from a pipe,” and arrested him despite no evidence of illegal or criminal behavior.

Deputy District Attorney Owen Nelson pushed back, stating his concerns by citing multiple bench warrants and calling the man a “flight risk.” Nelson also pointed to incidents involving loitering and possession of paraphernalia, arguing those factors justified continued custody and disqualified him from diversion.

Judge Stretch denied diversion but said jail was not the appropriate setting, acknowledging how long the man had been in custody. He instead ordered his release to pretrial services, telling the court the goal was to “find the right path for him.”

Through court proceedings, the case remains subject to Marsy’s Law.

Marsy’s Law, also known as the California Victims’ Bill of Rights Act of 2008, is a constitutional amendment that grants crime victims the right to be heard at key stages of the legal process, to be notified of court proceedings, and to receive restitution.

The man, who has already spent more than five months incarcerated on misdemeanor charges, is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 9.

