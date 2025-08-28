Court Watch: Schizophrenic Man Faces Premeditated Murder Charges in Highway Patrol Officer’s Death

WOODLAND, Calif. – A preliminary hearing Wednesday at Yolo County Superior Court focused on whether a man diagnosed with schizophrenia should face charges of premeditated murder in the death of a California Highway Patrol officer.

The case involves a man with a history of suicidal thoughts but no evidence of hatred or prejudice against law enforcement. Despite being prescribed schizophrenia-related medications and showing no specific intent to harm officers, he was charged with multiple counts of premeditated murder, with added enhancements because the victim was a peace officer.

During the hearing, Deputy Public Defender Joseph Gocke questioned a responding officer about the accused’s statements after the incident. The officer testified the man did not make threatening remarks or say anything derogatory about law enforcement.

Deputy District Attorney Aimee McLeod also questioned the officer. From her questioning, it was established that the man did not identify the vehicle he struck as a police car, raising questions about whether he specifically intended to target officers.

The officer recounted that the accused had expressed wanting to die but showed no signs of planning to crash a car, harm others or harm law enforcement.

Gocke pressed the officer about the conditions under which the conversation took place. The officer admitted he had no idea of the man’s pain level at the time and that the exchange occurred while the man was receiving medical treatment from several personnel.

The officer also said he did not know about the man’s schizophrenic condition until after the incident and their initial conversation.

He further testified that he had spoken with a woman who witnessed the crash. She told him she was driving on I-80 around 3 p.m. in heavy traffic when she saw a white SUV traveling on the wrong side of the highway. She said she was terrified as the vehicle approached a patrol car and then collided with it.

The witness said the woman also referenced having a dashcam recording of the incident, though another officer had followed up with her and might have more information about the footage.

The court will retain the accused’s medical records for the remainder of the case. Proceedings, originally scheduled for two and a half days, are set to continue for one more day, with the accused remaining in custody.

