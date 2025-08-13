Black, Latino, and Tribal Youth Face Disproportionate Incarceration Rates

WASHINGTON — Youth incarceration rates have risen for the second consecutive year, with Black, Latino and Tribal youth facing disproportionately high rates of confinement, according to a series of briefs released by The Sentencing Project. The findings, drawn from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention’s 2023 data, highlight what researchers describe as a “disturbing resurgence” in youth incarceration occurring alongside calls from the Trump administration to further criminalize youth.

The reports document the first back-to-back annual increase in the one-day count of youth incarceration since 2000. “These numbers are not just data — they represent tens of thousands of young lives derailed by a system that continues to punish rather than support,” said Josh Rovner, senior research analyst at The Sentencing Project.

The data show that 46% of incarcerated youth are Black, despite Black youth making up only 15% of the U.S. youth population. Black youth are also 5.6 times more likely to be incarcerated than white youth, and the Black-white disparity grew by more than 10% in 23 states. Nebraska recorded the highest Black youth incarceration rate, the second-highest disparity and the third-fastest-growing gap over the past decade, while West Virginia ranked second in Black youth incarceration.

For Latino youth, disparities remain significant. In 11 states, Latino youth are at least twice as likely to be incarcerated as white youth, with disparity rates growing more than 10% in 13 states over the past decade. West Virginia topped the list for Latino youth incarceration, and in states such as Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Utah and South Carolina, Latino youth were at least three times more likely to be in placement than white peers.

Tribal youth are nearly four times as likely as white youth to be incarcerated. In Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin, Tribal youth were at least 10 times more likely to be held in placement. South Dakota leads the nation in Tribal youth incarceration and ranks third for fastest-growing disparities, while Minnesota holds the highest Tribal-white disparity rate nationally.

The Sentencing Project warns that rising incarceration, particularly among youth of color, will worsen cycles of trauma and inequality. “Despite calls from the Trump administration yesterday to lock up more children, research shows that over-incarcerating our youth won’t deter crime — it only deepens cycles of trauma and inequality, harming families and communities alike,” Rovner said.

The group advocates for policy changes that replace punitive practices with alternatives focused on rehabilitation, emphasizing that “systemic biases and ill-informed policy choices” continue to drive these disparities.

Click below to read each brief:

Black Youth Incarceration

Latino Youth Incarceration

Tribal Youth Incarceration

Categories:

Tags: