SFPD, Sheriff Spent Over $350K on Anti-ICE Protests; Refused to Identify ICE Agents, Deployed Drones on Demonstrators

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Police Department and Sheriff’s Department spent more than $350,000 responding to three anti-ICE protests in June, drawing criticism for deploying surveillance drones and failing to protect demonstrators from individuals falsely claiming to be Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents—actions that appear to violate the city’s sanctuary city policies.

Sasha Goana, chief of staff for District 9, issued a press release summarizing key findings and unresolved issues from a July 14 letter of inquiry by Supervisor Fielder, which sought clarification about the city’s collaboration with ICE, surveillance of protesters, and the failure to confirm the identities of armed agents.

The press release revealed that SFPD and the City Controller’s Office responded to the inquiry on Monday, offering limited answers regarding collaboration with federal immigration enforcement, drone use, and identification protocols for ICE agents accused of violent misconduct.

According to the Controller’s Office response, obtained by Fielder’s office, SFPD spent $229,807 in overtime responding to protests on June 8, 9, and 14. The Sheriff’s Department reported an additional $120,960 in “unanticipated event” overtime spending. By contrast, SFPD spent just $68,009 on First Amendment activity overtime between January and April, according to the SFPD’s press release.

The press release also highlighted concerns raised in Fielder’s letter questioning SFPD’s decision not to intervene during a July 8 incident in which masked men, who identified themselves as ICE, allegedly brandished a rifle at a journalist and nearly ran over a protester. SFPD said that under Department General Order 5.15, officers are allowed to step in only when there is a “significant and immediate danger to public safety.” The department later claimed that the July 8 incident “evolved quickly” and remains “under examination.”

Supervisor Fielder criticized the vague explanation, stating, “It is very interesting that SFPD couldn’t put forth a good excuse for their failure to protect the journalist in the crosshairs of an ICE rifle… This answer does not engender trust in SFPD’s willingness to protect San Francisco residents in these dangerous situations.”

The SFPD’s press release confirmed that the department deployed drones during the protests and that 92 individuals were arrested at one Mission District protest, most of whom were cited and released.

Fielder’s office also pressed SFPD for answers about its handling of automated license plate reader data, which was reportedly shared with federal agencies in violation of state law. SFPD responded that the issue is currently “under review,” according to the press release.

SFPD further insisted it “does not have the authority under federal law to compel compliance” with regulations requiring federal agents to identify themselves—despite the Los Angeles Police Department’s recent directive instructing LAPD officers to ask for ID when interacting with purported ICE agents.

In the press statement, Supervisor Fielder called out this refusal to act, stating, “SFPD claims it will intervene in suspected kidnappings but refuses to acknowledge that ICE agents snatching people off the street might warrant the same scrutiny… They dodge responsibility by saying it’s not within their authority—yet departments like LAPD have taken steps to do exactly that.”

SFPD maintained that “federal immigration enforcement is not classified as kidnapping under state and federal law,” even though community members and advocates have repeatedly reported that ICE agents appeared at immigration courts masked and refusing to present badges, as noted in the press release.

Following these incidents, SFPD said it would review its protocol for sharing license plate data and reassess compliance with California sanctuary laws.

Supervisor Fielder emphasized the broader stakes of these failures, especially in light of increased federal support for ICE under the newly passed congressional reconciliation bill, which dedicates $45 billion to new detention centers and $30 billion toward officer recruitment and operational expansion.

In response, Fielder is considering a follow-up letter of inquiry and legislative proposals to compel SFPD to require identification from any purported federal agent operating in San Francisco. “San Francisco can’t call itself a Sanctuary City if local law enforcement stands by while ICE operates unchecked in our neighborhoods,” she said.

