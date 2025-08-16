Sacramento Motel Converted into Permanent Supportive Housing Project

Courtesy Photo

By Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, CA – Local leaders gathered Friday to mark the grand opening of Powell’s Landing, a new permanent supportive housing project that offers 69 units for adults experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The former motel in the City of Sacramento has been redeveloped by Hope Cooperative and its partners into studio apartments paired with on-site support services, including a first-of-its-kind employment pilot program, behavioral health services, life skills training and peer support.

Converted with the help of Project Homekey funding, Powell’s Landing is being held up as an example of public-private collaboration in addressing homelessness and housing insecurity.

“At Powell’s Landing, hope truly has an address. Built through the power of vision, collaboration, and partnership, this new community provides safety, stability, and belonging, offering residents the opportunity to build brighter tomorrows while transforming lives and strengthening our community,” said April Ludwig, chief executive officer of Hope Cooperative.

The renovated property features fully furnished studio apartments, updated exterior spaces and common areas. Amenities include secure entry, a gathering space, dog park, laundry facilities, community garden, pickleball and a half basketball court. Hope Cooperative and El Hogar are providing on-site supportive services.

Powell’s Landing is designed for adults who have experienced or are at risk of homelessness with incomes under 30 percent of the area’s median income. Organizers said permanent supportive housing projects like this one provide housing and support systems that promote long-term stability and self-sufficiency.

Sacramento City Councilman Eric Guerra noted that the former Rodeway Inn “had seen better days.”

“We could either refurbish or redo this motel or we could do something better. And we were able to do something better that gives an opportunity for people to regain control of their lives and addresses the huge problem of mental health,” Guerra said.

The project is named after longtime Hope Cooperative team member Paul Powell, whose work was instrumental in developing housing resources and partnerships.

Powell, a 40-year Sacramento resident, spoke at the opening and said he is proud that at Hope Cooperative “we all believed that everyone deserved decent, safe, affordable housing.”

“I’m honored that Powell’s Landing shows what can happen when people work together with compassion and commitment,” Powell said.

