Court Watch: Judge Denies Dismissal of Old Case Despite Accused’s Financial Hardship

TORRANCE, Calif. — A Torrance judge ordered a man to make a payment on an 11-year-old infraction case Tuesday, despite a defense request to dismiss the matter because of the accused’s inability to pay.

At a bench warrant hearing on Aug. 19, 2025, Judge Willett directed the accused to pay $100 toward a 2014 charge after the defense argued the case should be closed.

The accused was cited to appear in court for the old infraction. Deputy Public Defender Michal David, appearing as a friend of the court, argued that the matter should be dismissed since the accused had already pleaded guilty to “Unlawful to Drive Unless Licensed” but could not afford the associated fees.

“The case is old, my client has a valid driver’s license. As a friend of the court, we’re requesting to quash the bench warrant and dismiss the fines, due to the [accused’s] inability to pay,” David said.

Judge Willett briefly reviewed the case history and noted the financial obligations. “In 2014, fines were reduced. There’s the court fee, which is now $50, and $300 for the infraction,” he said. The total amount owed was $350.

David reiterated her request for dismissal, emphasizing that the accused lacked the means to pay the $350 total.

Judge Willett then asked, “How much can he pay?”

After a hushed consultation with the accused, David replied, “He said he feels he can pay $100.”

Judge Willett issued his order: “Pay the $100 in the clerk’s office downstairs and come back up to show proof of completion.”

The accused complied with the order, returned to the courtroom after making the payment, and presented proof to the court, concluding the hearing for the 2014 case.

