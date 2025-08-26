Trump Targets D.C. Bail Reform, Sparking Backlash from Civil Rights Groups

by Vanguard Staff

The American Civil Liberties Union is condemning President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at dismantling Washington, D.C.’s cash bail reform, calling the actions unconstitutional, harmful to public safety, and a gift to the bail bond industry. The orders, signed Monday, threaten to roll back reforms that advocates say have reduced unnecessary incarceration, while also extending the administration’s push to penalize other jurisdictions that eliminate or limit the use of cash bail.

“To further his dangerous, performative abuse of power in D.C., President Trump today took another step to make people in our nation’s capital less safe by targeting common sense bail reforms,” said Cynthia Roseberry, director of policy and government affairs with the ACLU’s Justice Division, in a statement. “These executive orders are another blatant power grab by the Trump administration that will only serve to benefit the predatory bail industry. But the people who will be most impacted are those with the fewest resources. Whether we can afford to pay should never determine our freedom.”

The administration issued two executive orders on Aug. 25. The first directs federal agencies to intervene in Washington, D.C.’s local criminal justice system, where cash bail has been abolished, by increasing federal custody of arrestees and reviewing local police policies on pretrial release. The second authorizes the Justice Department to identify states and municipalities with similar bail reforms and to determine which federal grants and contracts could be suspended or terminated as a result.

Both orders frame cashless bail as a threat to public safety, arguing that releasing individuals without requiring bail allows “dangerous criminals” to commit new offenses while awaiting trial. In one order, Trump wrote that D.C.’s bail reforms have contributed to what he previously declared a “crime emergency” in the capital. The text of the order states that law enforcement “must arrest the same individuals multiple times, and dangerous criminals are sometimes rapidly released. This leaves such criminals free to endanger American citizens visiting our Nation’s capital, Federal workers discharging their duties to our Nation, and citizens of the District of Columbia trying to live their lives safely.”

In a second order, Trump directed the Attorney General to produce a list of states and local jurisdictions that “have, in the Attorney General’s opinion, substantially eliminated cash bail as a potential condition of pretrial release from custody.” That list, which must be updated regularly, would form the basis for determining which areas of the country could lose federal funding under the new directive.

Alicia Yass, supervisory policy counsel at the ACLU of the District of Columbia, said the orders will harm rather than help communities. “The President’s attempt to end cash bail reforms risks increasing pretrial detention, which is not a real solution to preventing crime in D.C. It can actually have a negative effect on public safety, by separating people from their support networks, jobs, and housing,” Yass said. “Even short periods of unnecessary detention increase a person’s risk of re-arrest, and cash bail has been associated with a 6 to 9 percent increase in reoffending or committing another crime. Cash bail has long punished people living below the poverty line — especially Black and Brown communities. It is our constitutional right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty. Pretrial detention does just the opposite — it treats certain people as guilty until proven innocent.”

The ACLU and other civil rights organizations argue that cash bail creates a two-tiered justice system in which wealth determines pretrial freedom. They contend that eliminating cash bail prevents poor people from being incarcerated simply because they cannot afford to pay, while ensuring that courts consider factors like community ties, risk of flight, and public safety. According to the ACLU, D.C.’s system has long demonstrated that bail reform can function effectively without jeopardizing safety, since judges still have discretion to hold individuals deemed dangerous while ensuring most others are not jailed solely for lack of money.

Trump’s orders, however, take the opposite view, asserting that the absence of cash bail contributes to rising crime and undermines law enforcement efforts. The administration argues that bail reform policies in Washington and elsewhere have created what it calls “revolving door” justice, in which individuals are arrested and released repeatedly without consequence. “Maintaining order and public safety requires incarcerating individuals whose pending criminal charges or criminal history demonstrate a clear ongoing risk to society,” the White House order states.

The clash highlights a broader ideological divide. For reform advocates, bail reform is a necessary step toward dismantling systemic inequities in the criminal legal system. For Trump and his supporters, bail reform is portrayed as leniency that jeopardizes public order. That tension is particularly acute in Washington, where the federal government retains unique authority to intervene in local governance.

Civil rights advocates also view the executive orders as part of a larger strategy by the Trump administration to roll back progressive criminal justice policies. Earlier this year, Trump issued an order declaring a public safety emergency in Washington, citing rising crime, and directing more federal resources to the capital. Now, critics say, the administration is using that declaration to justify undermining local control and threatening nationwide funding penalties.

The ACLU and allied groups are preparing to challenge the orders in court. They argue that tying federal funding to cash bail policies oversteps constitutional limits on executive power and infringes on local self-governance. Legal experts note that similar efforts by past administrations to condition funding on compliance with federal priorities have been met with lawsuits, often reaching the Supreme Court.

Beyond the legal fight, the orders are expected to escalate the political debate over bail reform heading into the next election cycle. While jurisdictions like New Jersey and Illinois have adopted sweeping reforms that significantly reduce or eliminate cash bail, other states have sought to roll them back amid public pressure over crime. Trump’s intervention adds a federal layer to what has primarily been a state and local policy debate.

For advocates, the stakes are both immediate and long-term. They point to research showing that even a few days of unnecessary pretrial detention can lead to job loss, housing instability, and family disruption, all of which make communities less safe in the long run. They also stress that cash bail disproportionately affects Black and Brown communities, who are more likely to be arrested and less likely to be able to afford bail.

The ACLU maintains that eliminating cash bail aligns with the presumption of innocence, a cornerstone of the U.S. legal system. “Whether we can afford to pay should never determine our freedom,” Roseberry said.

With Trump’s orders now in effect, federal agencies are expected to begin reviewing D.C.’s pretrial practices and compiling lists of jurisdictions with similar reforms. The outcome will likely shape not only Washington’s criminal justice system but also the national landscape for bail reform, as cities and states weigh the risk of losing federal support.

Civil rights groups say they are bracing for a long fight. The orders, they argue, do not just threaten bail reform, but also set a precedent for federal overreach into local criminal justice decisions, raising fundamental questions about the balance of power between local autonomy and presidential authority.

