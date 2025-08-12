Critics Slam Trump’s D.C. Troop Deployment as Power Grab

WASHINGTON — Our Revolution sharply criticized President Trump’s “dangerous and authoritarian” decision to federalize the D.C. police and deploy National Guard troops, calling it a blatant power grab disguised as law and order. The political action group launched a petition urging Congress to “block his latest power grab,” while the White House defended the move as necessary to protect public safety and federal operations.

Our Revolution, which supports justice and democracy in Washington, D.C., and across the nation, labeled the crisis in D.C. “manufactured,” suggesting it was intended to divert attention from the Epstein scandal and signal authoritarianism merging with oligarchy.

According to the organization, the federal intervention marks the latest in escalating crackdowns affecting academia, law firms, government offices, independent civic centers and more. Executive Director Joseph Geevarghese said, “This is not law and order — it’s tyranny… Trump is starting to target American cities led by Democrats, first deploying troops in L.A., now federalizing local police in D.C.”

Geevarghese added, “This is a clear escalation with the threat of military force in Trump’s authoritarian push to silence dissent, intimidate communities, and tighten his grip on power. In the meantime, he’s using this power grab as a diversion from the Epstein scandal.” He called on Congress to act, warning, “Time and again, strongmen have manufactured crises to tighten their grip on local police — the first step toward a nationwide power grab.”

The group described Trump’s action as “an authoritarian tactic designed to silence protest and dissent,” and warned the move exemplifies a standard playbook to crush opposition and consolidate power.

It stressed that protecting the “line between civilian and military authority” is vital in a functioning democracy and demanded that “Congress must act.” Officials, candidates, and organizations that defend democracy are urged to “speak out and act decisively against this dangerous escalation.”

The group also mobilized its 8 million-plus members to circulate the petition urging lawmakers to block the takeover and troop deployment.

In response to a purported crime threat, the Trump administration issued a memorandum directing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to mobilize the D.C. National Guard under the president’s authority to restore law and order in the capital, citing recent violent incidents—including the murders of two embassy staffers in May, the fatal shooting of a Congressional intern in June, and a physical attack on an administration staffer—as evidence of deteriorating security.

Simultaneously, Trump signed an executive order under Section 740 of the Home Rule Act declaring a crime emergency. The order permits the president to assume control over the Metropolitan Police Department, and delegates oversight to the Attorney General, who must report regularly on the emergency and recommend further measures or termination.

The administration’s fact sheet argues that D.C. suffers from high rates of robbery, homicide and vehicle theft—claiming its homicide rate in 2024 exceeded 27 per 100,000 residents, and vehicle theft was more than three times the national average at 842.4 per 100,000 residents. The factsheet warns that rising violence threatens federal workers, impairs recruitment, undermines public confidence, and jeopardizes the effective operation of the federal government in the nation’s capital.

Defense Secretary Hegseth clarified that National Guard troops would serve only as “force multipliers” under Title 32 authority, not directly enforcing the law, though they may assist in detaining suspects temporarily if necessary.

Legal experts and civil rights advocates, however, point to crime data showing violent crime in D.C. is at a 30-year low—with carjackings dropping significantly, as well as the heightened federal presence facing criticism for legal overreach and potential erosion of local accountability.

The unprecedented invocation of the Home Rule Act—never before used to this extent—has triggered alarm about democratic norms and future federal interventions. Civil rights groups argue the move echoes racially charged law-and-order rhetoric and may be used to suppress protest and dissent

