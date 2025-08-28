Court Watch: Judge Hears Testimony on UCLA Police Encounter with Disabled Man

LOS ANGELES – A courtroom presided over by Judge Liliana Gonzalez heard testimony in a misdemeanor case involving the UCLA Police Department, with video evidence showing the accused pleading for medical attention and fearing for his safety during the encounter.

The accused recorded the incident, in which he told officers about his disability and a metal plate in his left leg in an effort to deescalate the situation and bring awareness to his medical needs. The video shows officers disregarding those requests for help and safety concerns.

The incident occurred in 2019 when the accused flagged down University of California Police Department while driving. He did not require an immediate emergency but flagged them down to “taunt them,” as the deputy district attorney described. The accused allegedly recorded the officers while driving, prompting a pursuit. The video shows UCPD chasing him to his home with backup from the LAPD. During the chase, the accused exited his vehicle, did nothing, then got back in and continued driving.

Outside his home, officers drew their weapons. In the accused’s own video, multiple officers can be seen aiming their guns while he yells, “I’m scared for my safety.”

The officer on the megaphone continued ordering him out of the car. The accused replied that he had a metal plate in his leg, making it difficult to move. He pleaded for an ambulance but received no medical aid.

Dashcam footage shown in court depicts the accused exiting his vehicle, being approached by three officers, and crying out “ow ow ow,” “my leg hurts,” and asking again for an ambulance. The officer leading him to the patrol car ignored his pleas and told him to “walk” before saying “okay.”

A witness officer testified that the accused’s injuries were “not life-threatening.” He was eventually taken to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. When asked by the deputy public defender whether the accused made any threats to officers, the witness said no. The defense pressed further, asking why weapons were drawn and so many officers were deployed. The witness said he thought the phone in the accused’s hand was a weapon and that officers were at risk.

After the first witness testimony, Judge Gonzalez recessed the court and scheduled proceedings to resume the following day.

