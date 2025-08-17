Davis Social Services Commission Set to Evaluate Village Farms’ Affordable Housing Proposal

Key points:
- Davis Social Services Commission to consider Village Farms affordable housing plan.
- Developer proposes alternative plan to meet city’s affordability requirements.
- The project’s affordability plan includes a $4.9 million down payment assistance program.
DAVIS – The City of Davis Social Services Commission is set to consider the Village Farms Davis affordable housing plan, a proposal that could reshape the city’s approach to meeting affordability requirements in large developments.
In a staff report for Monday’s meeting, city planners recommended that the commission find the developer’s Project Individualized Program (PIP) generates the same or greater level of affordability as required under city code, despite a proposal to dedicate roughly half the amount of land normally mandated.
The Village Farms project is among the largest developments ever proposed in Davis, encompassing 498 acres in North Davis. It includes plans for 1,800 homes—both market-rate and affordable—along with a 20-acre community park, a neighborhood park, greenbelts, a fire station, a pre-K daycare, an educational farm, and a 47-acre natural habitat area.
The development would also feature a 118-acre “urban agricultural transition area” to buffer farmland and neighborhoods.
The project is still years from construction and will require multiple approvals, including a Development Agreement and a Measure J-R-D vote, which gives Davis voters the right to decide on the use of agricultural land. That vote is tentatively scheduled for June 2026.
At the heart of the current review is how Village Farms will meet Davis’ inclusionary housing ordinance, which requires developers to provide affordable housing through on-site units, accessory dwelling units, in-lieu fees, or land dedication.
Based on city formulas, the project is obligated to provide the equivalent of 278.6 affordable units. Using the standard calculation, the developer would dedicate 18.573 acres of land, based on 15 units per acre. Instead, the developer is seeking to dedicate 9 to 9.5 acres and offset the reduction through a package of alternative contributions.
The proposed contributions include three main elements.
First, the land dedication parcel itself, which staff confirmed can accommodate 278.6 units under the city’s high-density residential designation.
Second, a $2 million payment to the city’s Housing Trust Fund, which staff said would help cover higher construction costs on the denser affordable site.
Third, a Village Farms-specific down payment assistance program, valued at $4.9 million, designed to provide $70,000 loans to 70 first-time homebuyers purchasing units within the project. Those loans would be repaid with equity sharing and eventually flow into the city’s Housing Trust Fund.
The developer has also committed to constructing approximately 82 units intended as limited equity cooperative housing, which would target moderate-income households often excluded from both market-rate and traditional affordable programs. If that model proves infeasible, the units would instead be developed as deed-restricted moderate-income rentals.
Staff’s analysis raised concerns about the tangible impact of the cooperative units and down payment assistance program.
Regarding the cooperative proposal, staff wrote that “without this information, the City is unable to ascertain the actual value of this proposed housing type for any income level. It is possible that the limited equity cooperative structure could be affordable to moderate-income households. But based on the current information, staff has no evidence to demonstrate that this would result in affordable housing prices for this income group.”
If infeasible, the fallback rental units could still provide moderate-income housing.
The down payment program, meanwhile, was described as both significant and problematic. Staff noted that based on current housing prices in Yolo County, the $70,000 assistance would still leave monthly costs above what most income-restricted households could afford.
“With the addition of utilities, none of the income levels at any of the household sizes shown in Table 4 qualify. Only above moderate-income households would directly benefit from this program based on staff’s assumptions,” the report stated.
Staff acknowledged that while the loans would eventually recycle into the Housing Trust Fund, the timing of repayments—potentially as late as 2060—means the affordability benefit would be delayed for decades.
The $2 million contribution to the Housing Trust Fund is another area of uncertainty. Staff wrote that it is unclear whether the payment represents a true substitution for land or merely offsets increased construction costs associated with denser housing on a smaller site.
“With a larger cash contribution, staff will have more confidence that the cash payment is contributing to the relative equivalency of the 9+ acres not being dedicated,” the report said.
The decision before the Social Services Commission is not to determine the overall value of the developer’s offer, but to decide whether the PIP meets city standards.
Staff noted that the commission must “find or not find that the VF Proposal meets the requirements for a PIP and determine if the proposed PIP has generated the same amount of affordability equal to, or greater than, the amount that would be generated under the standard affordability requirements.”
The commission’s recommendation is advisory. The Planning Commission and ultimately the City Council will have final say, with councilmembers weighing not only the affordability provisions but the overall development agreement and the larger Measure J-R-D vote.
If approved, Village Farms would not contribute to the city’s current 2021–2029 Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) cycle but could play a significant role in future ones.
Based on city projections, the project could provide 135 very-low income units, 135 low-income units, 90 moderate-income units, and 1,440 above-moderate units in the 2030–2038 and 2039–2047 RHNA cycles.
The City of Davis has struggled in past RHNA cycles to meet low- and very-low income targets, often overproducing above-moderate units while falling short on affordable ones.
The Village Farms debate comes amid broader community concerns about housing affordability and availability in Davis.
Earlier this year, Vanguard coverage highlighted the Davis Joint Unified School District’s struggles with declining enrollment, tied in part to the city’s housing shortage, as families increasingly find it difficult to secure affordable homes in town. Teachers, staff, and young families face steep housing costs, contributing to enrollment declines and workforce challenges.
Village Farms, if built, would add housing stock that city officials say is urgently needed.
But the project is not without controversy. In addition to concerns over the affordability plan, staff noted that the development would result in the loss of more than 396 acres of high-quality farmland.
About 70 percent of the site is classified as prime farmland if irrigated, raising concerns about long-term agricultural impacts. The city’s code requires mitigation for farmland conversion if the project is approved.
Village Farms has also drawn attention for its scale and design. It would be the city’s first project of this size, with 1,800 dwelling units and a mix of single-family homes, duplexes, townhomes, and multifamily units.
The proposal includes commitments to sustainability, such as an all-electric design without natural gas hookups, preservation of a wetlands habitat, and new transit infrastructure including a small station and bike crossings.
Staff described it as “unique in its scope and complexity” and noted its inclusion of “a broad range of housing product types and affordability levels.”
As the process moves forward, the Social Services Commission faces a complex decision: whether to recommend approval of a PIP that substitutes cash payments, cooperative units, and down payment loans for half the land otherwise required under city code. Staff cautioned that asking the developer to dedicate the full 18.573 acres “could cause them to withdraw the application.
The PIP does offer assistance with other housing objectives that are not part of the Inclusionary Housing Requirements, which would not occur if the developer withdraws the application”.
The commission will consider the staff recommendation and provide input before the plan advances to the Planning Commission and City Council later this year. The council is expected to hold an initial discussion on September 30, with formal decisions tied to the development agreement and Measure J-R-D vote to come in 2026.
Two points to make here:
FIRST “staff noted that the development would result in the loss of more than 396 acres of high-quality farmland.”
Almost all development in the state is going to cost farmland, its a fundamental tradeoff. But here is what is actually important: Its only a “waste” if it is developed at low density.
If we develop at higher densities, and by building housing form factors that are by definition more affordable, we allow more of our displaced workforce to not commute here from far away, and we can prevent other more distant farmland from being developed at low density for housing workers that come here in cars…
If WE develop at low density, it will be higher priced, moslty consisting of outbound commuters, and the inbound commuters will STILL likely inhabit cheaper single family homes further away also built on farmland.
There is no option on the table where “loss of farmland” is actually a decision WE get to make. We are only deciding on if our OWN land use decisions can be done responsibly.
SECOND: “Based on city projections, the project could provide 135 very-low income units, 135 low-income units, 90 moderate-income units, and 1,440 above-moderate units.
This is such a ridiculous disconnect from the reality of our actual needs, it borders on comical. These ratios need to be pretty much reversed. The project should be ~ 1400 moderate income units, maybe double the capital-A affordable ( land dedication ) and have only 135 of the above-moderate houses.
We do not need an increase in the supply of expensive homes! Its the opposite of our needs as a city. Single famiy homes are a money -loser fiscally, each house comes with 2 cars and are so spread out that good transit will never pencil…, they require twice the energy and water per unit… its IRRESPONSIBLE for us to continue building our city primarily out of Single Family homes.
( By the way… for reference… to be on-par with the “average” levels of land dedication for capital A affordable, per the standards we worked up for a potential measure J exemption.. this project would need to have 35 Acres dedicated for capital A affordable construciton. not 9.5. If you built those affordable units at the same density on 35 acres you would have over 1000 affordable units, instead of “135”)
This is probably the most critical point you’ve made here: “There is no option on the table where “loss of farmland” is actually a decision WE get to make. We are only deciding on if our OWN land use decisions can be done responsibly.”
The only real choice is whether you lose the farmland here or somewhere else.
Actually, that’s not the choice.
The only choice is whether or not Davis ALSO loses adjacent farmland – in ADDITION to what other nearby communities pursue.
I can assure you that Woodland, for example, is pursuing additional housing. (And if they can get taxpayers to pay for improving the levee system via a corrupt political process, they’re planning to extend the city southward along I-5 toward Natomas, as well.)
In the meantime, they’ll be adding 1,600 housing units in the technology park that’s planned adjacent to Highway 113. But that’s not the end of that, either. They will continue expanding on the side of the city closest to Davis, as well.)
The ironic part of all of this is that a lot of the people moving to the Sacramento region (including Davis) originate from places that are already-developed (e.g., the Bay Area). Places where public transportation is already robust, you don’t necessarily need air conditioning, etc.
Your missing the fact that both Davis and Woodland are operating under the same state laws.
You’re not actually making any point regarding that comment.
In general, Woodland does not pursue housing as a result of state laws. They were already doing so well-before the state’s laws were updated.
And again, the state’s laws aren’t working. There is no way for the state to enforce those laws, when cities in the Bay Area (for example) have permitted less than 10% of the state’s CURRENT “requirements”, let alone the next round of RHNA targets.
They can take every city in the state to court if they’d like, but it still won’t result in cities meeting those “mandates”.
My guess is that the state is really going to have its hands full dealing with this, in regard to the next round of “mandates”. Especially if they claim that the mandates that they themselves created are “not viable”, in regard to the “solutions” that cities submit for their “approval”. Especially for the vast numbers of cities which aren’t or can’t expand outward.
Your guess is not relevant to whether a city should follow state law.
I’m not “guessing” regarding the viability of the state’s mandates. There’s already direct evidence of failure on a massive, statewide level – and it’s not coming from me.
Again, the state can create whatever law it wants, but they’re simply not going to be able to force housing on the scale that they’re “requiring”.
Maybe they will “fail” just about every housing element submitted (for being “not viable”), and then sue every city in the state – should be amusing to watch.
Maybe they need two-or-three more attorney generals to handle this
You said, “my guess”…
O.K. – I withdraw “I guess”.
The state already has its hands full enforcing CURRENT requirements. They already also failed a bunch of CURRENT housing elements, let alone the next ones that will be submitted. (Last time I checked, there will still a few cities which don’t have approved housing elements, or perhaps didn’t even submit them.)
https://cities.fairhousingelements.org/
(I suspect that YIMBY Law did not expect their own dashboard to be referenced in this manner. In other words, they view the failures as a “bad thing”, while I view it as a “good thing”. So keep up the good work, YIMBY Law. Maybe you can get the state to sue every city, if you try hard enough.)
“The only choice is whether or not Davis ALSO loses adjacent farmland – in ADDITION to what other nearby communities pursue.”
This is entirely wrong.
Its about the economy, its about jobs. We dont change the absolute demand for housing by deciding to build it or not.
The demand is the demand. Our university will grow whether we like it or not, students and university staff will need housing whether we build it or not. And yes! We need to developing our innovation economy even further so the city can have sane / sustainable finances, whether Ron likes it or not!
OUR only choice is about how our economic growth is enhanced or hurt by how we manage our built environment, and the environment is definatley collateral damage here.
If we dont build housing, woodland and surrounding communities need to build MORE and those people will just get in cars and drive here its pretty simple, and it is EXACTLY happening right now..
Ron can engage in all of the “if they dont build it they wont come” wishful thinking he wants, but the real world doesn’t actually work that way, its not working that way right now, and it never will.
Not all “farmland loss” needs to be equal though, and that is VERY important. We cant gloss over that.
If we build 1800 missing-middle units at village farms instead of single family homes, we consume only 1/3 of the land.
GIven statewide norms, we can assume that alternative housing construction will follow the less responsible single family paradigm.
So the decisions really are:
a) Build here responsibly (from missing middle housing) = fixes displacement removes demand for housing elsewhere
b) Build here irrisonsibly – does nothing to solve our displacement / encourages out migration
c) Build nothing – Does nothing to solve our displacement, but doesnt encourage out-migration.
I hate to say it, but it would be better to build nothing than to build the wrong thing. At least if we build nothing we have a chance to build the right thing in the future. If we entitle the exact wrong type of growth from what we need, we make everything worse.
keep in mind… to keep up with jobs and housing for our workforce, we need to look at DOUBLING our city size in the next 50 years. DOUBLING. Lets keep the needs in perspective!
How do you prevent “sprawl” in the face of such incredible demand and conscience ANY low-density housing?