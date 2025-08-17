Davis Social Services Commission Set to Evaluate Village Farms’ Affordable Housing Proposal

Key points:

Davis Social Services Commission to consider Village Farms affordable housing plan.

Developer proposes alternative plan to meet city’s affordability requirements.

The project’s affordability plan includes a $4.9 million down payment assistance program.

DAVIS – The City of Davis Social Services Commission is set to consider the Village Farms Davis affordable housing plan, a proposal that could reshape the city’s approach to meeting affordability requirements in large developments.

In a staff report for Monday’s meeting, city planners recommended that the commission find the developer’s Project Individualized Program (PIP) generates the same or greater level of affordability as required under city code, despite a proposal to dedicate roughly half the amount of land normally mandated.

The Village Farms project is among the largest developments ever proposed in Davis, encompassing 498 acres in North Davis. It includes plans for 1,800 homes—both market-rate and affordable—along with a 20-acre community park, a neighborhood park, greenbelts, a fire station, a pre-K daycare, an educational farm, and a 47-acre natural habitat area.

The development would also feature a 118-acre “urban agricultural transition area” to buffer farmland and neighborhoods.

The project is still years from construction and will require multiple approvals, including a Development Agreement and a Measure J-R-D vote, which gives Davis voters the right to decide on the use of agricultural land. That vote is tentatively scheduled for June 2026.

At the heart of the current review is how Village Farms will meet Davis’ inclusionary housing ordinance, which requires developers to provide affordable housing through on-site units, accessory dwelling units, in-lieu fees, or land dedication.

Based on city formulas, the project is obligated to provide the equivalent of 278.6 affordable units. Using the standard calculation, the developer would dedicate 18.573 acres of land, based on 15 units per acre. Instead, the developer is seeking to dedicate 9 to 9.5 acres and offset the reduction through a package of alternative contributions.

The proposed contributions include three main elements.

First, the land dedication parcel itself, which staff confirmed can accommodate 278.6 units under the city’s high-density residential designation.

Second, a $2 million payment to the city’s Housing Trust Fund, which staff said would help cover higher construction costs on the denser affordable site.

Third, a Village Farms-specific down payment assistance program, valued at $4.9 million, designed to provide $70,000 loans to 70 first-time homebuyers purchasing units within the project. Those loans would be repaid with equity sharing and eventually flow into the city’s Housing Trust Fund.

The developer has also committed to constructing approximately 82 units intended as limited equity cooperative housing, which would target moderate-income households often excluded from both market-rate and traditional affordable programs. If that model proves infeasible, the units would instead be developed as deed-restricted moderate-income rentals.

Staff’s analysis raised concerns about the tangible impact of the cooperative units and down payment assistance program.

Regarding the cooperative proposal, staff wrote that “without this information, the City is unable to ascertain the actual value of this proposed housing type for any income level. It is possible that the limited equity cooperative structure could be affordable to moderate-income households. But based on the current information, staff has no evidence to demonstrate that this would result in affordable housing prices for this income group.”

If infeasible, the fallback rental units could still provide moderate-income housing.

The down payment program, meanwhile, was described as both significant and problematic. Staff noted that based on current housing prices in Yolo County, the $70,000 assistance would still leave monthly costs above what most income-restricted households could afford.

“With the addition of utilities, none of the income levels at any of the household sizes shown in Table 4 qualify. Only above moderate-income households would directly benefit from this program based on staff’s assumptions,” the report stated.

Staff acknowledged that while the loans would eventually recycle into the Housing Trust Fund, the timing of repayments—potentially as late as 2060—means the affordability benefit would be delayed for decades.

The $2 million contribution to the Housing Trust Fund is another area of uncertainty. Staff wrote that it is unclear whether the payment represents a true substitution for land or merely offsets increased construction costs associated with denser housing on a smaller site.

“With a larger cash contribution, staff will have more confidence that the cash payment is contributing to the relative equivalency of the 9+ acres not being dedicated,” the report said.

The decision before the Social Services Commission is not to determine the overall value of the developer’s offer, but to decide whether the PIP meets city standards.

Staff noted that the commission must “find or not find that the VF Proposal meets the requirements for a PIP and determine if the proposed PIP has generated the same amount of affordability equal to, or greater than, the amount that would be generated under the standard affordability requirements.”

The commission’s recommendation is advisory. The Planning Commission and ultimately the City Council will have final say, with councilmembers weighing not only the affordability provisions but the overall development agreement and the larger Measure J-R-D vote.

If approved, Village Farms would not contribute to the city’s current 2021–2029 Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) cycle but could play a significant role in future ones.

Based on city projections, the project could provide 135 very-low income units, 135 low-income units, 90 moderate-income units, and 1,440 above-moderate units in the 2030–2038 and 2039–2047 RHNA cycles.

The City of Davis has struggled in past RHNA cycles to meet low- and very-low income targets, often overproducing above-moderate units while falling short on affordable ones.

The Village Farms debate comes amid broader community concerns about housing affordability and availability in Davis.

Earlier this year, Vanguard coverage highlighted the Davis Joint Unified School District’s struggles with declining enrollment, tied in part to the city’s housing shortage, as families increasingly find it difficult to secure affordable homes in town. Teachers, staff, and young families face steep housing costs, contributing to enrollment declines and workforce challenges.

Village Farms, if built, would add housing stock that city officials say is urgently needed.

But the project is not without controversy. In addition to concerns over the affordability plan, staff noted that the development would result in the loss of more than 396 acres of high-quality farmland.

About 70 percent of the site is classified as prime farmland if irrigated, raising concerns about long-term agricultural impacts. The city’s code requires mitigation for farmland conversion if the project is approved.

Village Farms has also drawn attention for its scale and design. It would be the city’s first project of this size, with 1,800 dwelling units and a mix of single-family homes, duplexes, townhomes, and multifamily units.

The proposal includes commitments to sustainability, such as an all-electric design without natural gas hookups, preservation of a wetlands habitat, and new transit infrastructure including a small station and bike crossings.

Staff described it as “unique in its scope and complexity” and noted its inclusion of “a broad range of housing product types and affordability levels.”

As the process moves forward, the Social Services Commission faces a complex decision: whether to recommend approval of a PIP that substitutes cash payments, cooperative units, and down payment loans for half the land otherwise required under city code. Staff cautioned that asking the developer to dedicate the full 18.573 acres “could cause them to withdraw the application.

The PIP does offer assistance with other housing objectives that are not part of the Inclusionary Housing Requirements, which would not occur if the developer withdraws the application”.

The commission will consider the staff recommendation and provide input before the plan advances to the Planning Commission and City Council later this year. The council is expected to hold an initial discussion on September 30, with formal decisions tied to the development agreement and Measure J-R-D vote to come in 2026.

