WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — President Donald Trump’s recent decision to deploy the U.S. National Guard in cities he labeled “public safety emergencies” is drawing criticism from residents and officials who argue the move is more about politics than public safety.

Trump invoked Section 740 of the D.C. Home Rule Act, which gives the president temporary authority over local police and the ability to override the mayor. He claimed the Guard is needed to counter “increasing crime rates.”

Like his other actions framed as national “emergencies,” including tariff changes, immigration enforcement and border wall construction, some communities see the Guard deployment as a political stunt. According to The Bulwark, many residents view it as a “power grab and PR stunt” meant to project toughness on crime despite data showing otherwise. Critics say it wastes federal resources that could be directed to real public safety needs.

Two years ago, Washington, D.C., did experience a rise in violent crime. But with new leaders in office and other contributing factors, the rate has been gradually declining. Some argue Trump is exaggerating the extent of that decline to fit his narrative.

The Bulwark noted that police patrols and officer visibility are proven tools to deter crime. Whether through routine patrols, dispute response or incident coverage, visible officers have contributed to a drop in crime rates. Residents and local officials say areas with steady patrols are seen as places with a higher “likelihood of being caught for misbehavior.”

Writer Jonathan Blanks reported in The Bulwark that residents believe the National Guard will provide only a temporary fix, lacking the trust and community ties that local police have built. Federal officers and Guard members are not trained for local law enforcement, making their presence less effective and potentially counterproductive.

Trump’s reliance on federal officers has also raised concerns about deprioritizing other critical enforcement. Since his inauguration, critics say federal prosecutions have weakened, including cases tied to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. Resources were shifted toward immigration enforcement, with arrests tripling in May after agents were reassigned.

The Bulwark reported that some agents support Trump’s agenda, while others see morale slipping. Being reassigned to tasks outside their training has left agents feeling their skills are wasted on political objectives. Critics warn that deploying troops outside D.C. without proper training could actually worsen violent crime.

Overall, residents and officials in Washington, D.C., and beyond argue that Trump’s use of the National Guard is aimed at political power rather than crime reduction. They say the federal overreach undermines community trust in local law enforcement. Despite claims of underreported crime, independent data shows crime has been decreasing, not increasing.

Trump’s actions, critics argue, weaken trust in government while boosting his political gain.

